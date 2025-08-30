Analyst Says Arizona Cardinals Could Return to Old Ways
The Arizona Cardinals have built themselves a certain reputation offensively under Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
That identity — a run-focused, tight end-heavy approach — has frustrated fans, fantast football players and media alike.
That isn't necessarily a bad approach, when it works. It's especially palatable when Arizona has a tight end as elite as Trey McBride.
But according to ESPN analyst Dan Graziano, the Cardinals may look very similar to 2024 offensively.
Graziano: Don't Be Surprised If Trey McBride Leads Arizona Cardinals
Graziano put together a list of bold predictions for all 32 NFL teams. For the Cardinals his message was simple.
"Don't be surprised if ... tight end Trey McBride is the Cardinals' leading receiver again."
"What I'm hearing: Sure, the Cards drafted wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth pick in 2024. And yes, everything we've heard out of Arizona this offseason has indicated Harrison is improving on his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray and should be a bigger part of the offense than he was as a rookie. But that still doesn't mean he'll be the biggest part of it," Graziano writes.
"Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system is built to feature McBride as its top target, and all indications are that the Cardinals see no reason for that to change. McBride is an exceptional player who has been a reliable performer for Murray every time they've been on the field together.
"And yes, fantasy football managers, I think you can expect his touchdown numbers to climb. McBride had 111 catches for 1,146 yards last season, but he scored just two TDs."
There is still reason to believe the Cardinals will expand their usage of players like Marvin Harrison Jr., but it does feel as if they're headed for a very similar offensive look in the 2025 season.
When it works, it's extremely effective.
But there's also something to be said for adaptability. When Petzing can't rely on his bread and butter, how Arizona responds and finds creative ways to move the football will matter greatly.
That doesn't mean the Cardinals should, in any way, limit McBride's usage. When he's the best player on the field, they should, by all means, keep going back to their best player.
But there also is a danger in schematic rigidity. Staying too religiously attached to one's scheme can severely limit potential output.
The Cardinals have to find a balance, but there's nothing wrong with feeding McBride the football.