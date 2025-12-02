Cardinals Eliminated, But Final 5 Weeks Could Decide the Franchise’s Future

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are out of the postseason as they move into the final five weeks of play, though this final slate of games could prove to be pivotal for the future of the organization.

The third year of the Jonathan Gannon era didn't go anywhere according to plan. This team was supposed to take the next step, after finally investing heavily in the offseason, and break the playoff barrier that's haunted them since 2022.

A 2-0 start gave cautious promise after the Cardinals edged through close wins. But wins don't need apologies in the NFL, and Arizona won its two opening games no matter how you slice it.

Yet the wheels fell off - fast. Their next five weeks featured a string of heartbreaking losses all by a combined 13 points. The Cardinals became the first team in league history to lose three consecutive games by a score on the final play of the fourth quarter.

A win against the Dallas Cowboys after their bye week, on Monday Night Football, gave hope the Cardinals could go on a run in reverse fashion of their finish to the 2024 season.

Yet a 3-5 Cardinals squad was served two helpings of humble pie courtesy of division rivals in Seattle and San Francisco. Another loss to Jacksonville put the cherry on top while their most recent trip to Tampa delivered a final bitter bite to their playoff hopes.

Where do we go from here?

Most see a Cardinals team out of the running and automatically assume the next five weeks mean nothing, when actually that couldn't be further from the truth.

This final stretch of games could be pivotal in how Arizona shapes their offseason - and thus creating a domino effect.

The obvious starts with Kyler Murray, who seems well on his way out of the desert after seven years spent with the organization.

Will we see Murray back in the mix? The Cardinals already ruled him out for this week, and with a month of football remaining, his absence all but feels like Arizona's ready to move on while wanting to keep their most expensive asset healthy.

Jonathan Gannon surely seems to be heading towards another season with Arizona after failing the pivotal third season test that makes or breaks many regimes. But if that were to come to fruition, Gannon has to prevent a complete meltdown from his locker room to finish 2025.

His status seems certain, but not fully set in stone.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing appears to be on the other end of the spectrum, as his contract reportedly runs out after this season and outside expectations are he'll be out. Yet his numbers have looked better with Brissett running the show, and if Arizona can find something to build on with all of their offensive weapons, the Cardinals may be inclined to bring him back for another go.

We should also learn more on some key player evaluations - most notably at right guard where the Cardinals need to see if Isaiah Adams can be the future of the position.

No extra football will be played past Week 18, a disappointing fact considering the promise this team held entering training camp.

Yet these final games can be a crucial puzzle piece in how the Cardinals determine to approach their short and long-term future.

