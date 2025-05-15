BREAKING: Cardinals 2025 Schedule Officially Announced
The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 schedule is finally here.
After a flurry of anticipation, leaks and reports ahead of today, the Cardinals - along with the rest of the NFL - unveiled their full regular season schedule:
Arizona Cardinals 2025 Regular Season Schedule
Week 1, Sunday Sept. 7: @ New Orleans Saints
Week 2, Sunday Sept. 14: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 3, Sunday Sept. 21: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4, Thursday Sept. 25: vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 5: vs Tennessee Titans
Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12: @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19: vs Green Bay Packers
Week 8: BYE WEEK
Week 9, Monday, Nov. 3: @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9: @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16: vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 23: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 13, Sunday Nov. 30: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14, Sunday Dec. 7: vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 14: @ Houston Texans
Week 16, Sunday Dec. 21: vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 17, TBD: @ Cincinnati Bengals*
Week 18, TBD: @ Los Angeles Rams*
Bold font indicates primetime games. Asterik indicates flex scheduling for date/times yet to be announced.
Arizona Cardinals 2025 Preseason Schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 7-10) Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2 (Aug. 14-18) at Denver Broncos
Week 3 (Aug. 21-24) Las Vegas Raiders
Notes on Cardinals 2025 Schedule
- Again starting on the road, Arizona has opened their season just once at home in the last six years - the lone instance coming in 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The Cardinals concluded their season at home in the last three of four years before 2025, where they'll finish with consecutive road games.
- This is the first time since 2020 where the Cardinals will start and finish the season as the away team. It's also the first time since 1999 where Arizona begins the year as road dogs with two consecutive road games to finish the regular season.
- For 2025, Arizona is tied for fifth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing win percentage (.457).
- In the prior five of six years, the Cardinals had their bye in Week 10 or later. Their 2025 Week 8 bye week is the earliest they've had since 2020 - which was also in Week 8.
- Arizona will feature in two primetime games this coming season with opportunity for a third. Week 4's battle against Seattle will be on Thursday Night Football while Week 9's road test against Dallas will be broadcast on Monday Night Football. Their Week 17 contest at Cincinnati could also be flexed to primetime as well as Week 18 against the Rams.
How Cardinals Unveiled Schedule
There was buzz surrounding the Cardinals' schedule release moving into today, as even NFL insider Ian Rapoport was informed the social media team had something special cooking.
"I just got a text on this topic from a pretty good source. 'Hearing Cardinals' digital team has a banger of a schedule release this year,'" said Rapoport on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.
The Cardinals unveiled their 2025 schedule with linebacker Mack Wilson performing a song "18 bars" which is also available on streaming platforms.