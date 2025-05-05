All Cardinals

Cardinals $31 Million DT Could Be Cut This Offseason

The Arizona Cardinals could say goodbye to one of their pricier defenders.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws over Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Justin Jones.
The Arizona Cardinals could transform their defense after taking five rookies with their six draft picks in last month's draft.

This could spell the beginning of the end for the veterans on the Cardinals defense, including defensive tackle Justin Jones.

Pro Football Network contributor Sterling Xie named Jones as the most expendable player on the Cardinals roster, who may be cut at some point during the offseason.

"The Arizona Cardinals leaned almost exclusively defense in their draft class. Six of the Cardinals’ seven picks came on that side of the ball, including each of their first five picks. That run began with defensive tackle Walter Nolen, an extremely athletic pass rusher who could thrive as the team’s new 3-technique," Xie wrote.

"One veteran who could be on his way out because of Nolen’s arrival is Justin Jones. The former Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears defensive tackle signed a three-year, $31.2 million contract with the Cardinals last offseason as one of their free agent centerpieces that year. However, after playing every game from 2022-23, Jones missed the final 14 games of 2024 with a torn triceps. He failed to record a tackle in the three games he did play in.

"Still only 29, Jones likely has some value as a pass-rushing DT. But between Nolen and free-agent signings Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson, Arizona has stocked up on the defensive interior and might not have room for Jones anymore. The Cardinals can save $8.1 million in cap space this year if they trade Jones after June 1, taking a $3.25 million dead cap hit each of the next two years."

The Cardinals should still see some value in Jones as a veteran, but the team doesn't need him as much as it did a year ago.

Jones will get a chance to prove himself during OTA's and training camp this summer.

