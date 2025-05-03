Which Cardinals Rookies Could Start Right Away?
For my moneys worth, the Arizona Cardinals killed the 2025 NFL Draft. They walked away from Green Bay with not only a talented class, but one filled with players who can make an impact from day one.
It started with a slam dunk first round pick, selecting one of the most talented players across any position.
The Cardinals managed to grab what could one day be considered to steal the draft. They found players on day three who have a chance to inherit large roles in the future — perhaps even become starters.
Of the seven man draft class Arizona walked away with, I envision a small handful of players who can not only have that big role, but could turn into starters.
Three players stand out in particular to me — one who is anything but a surprise, one who will have to work hard to earn that role, and one who has a better chance than you may realize.
Walter Nolen
As you can imagine, the Cardinals' top draft pick does have a chance to start immediately. It won’t come easy, however, as the depth chart on the defensive line is as deep as any other position.
Nolen will have to compete with two veterans in Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell along with established players like Dante Stills for snaps, let alone starting time. He will have his work cut out for him.
But with all that being said, not a single one of those guys possesses the potential that Nolen does. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn a starting role with one of the veterans inheriting a part-time role.
Will Johnson
For me, Johnson undoubtedly has the best chance to start day one for the Cardinals. Even on a depth chart with no shortage of talent and depth, Johnson stands out more than the rest.
Johnson would’ve been a first round pick if not for long-term concerns over his knee. Arizona obviously did its research and feel comfortable enough investing in him long-term. But as far as year one goes, he’ll no doubt making an impact.
The difference between Johnson and Nolen situation, despite both playing in positions that have tons of depth, is the fact that Johnson is head and shoulders better than the guys he’s competing with. Johnson‘s ball hawking skills and shut down potential make him an exceptional player.
Both he and Nolen will be hard to keep off the field, but Johnson is simply that much better than his competition.
Cody Simon
Simon may not stand out as much as the other linebackers on the team, but that group currently has no proven starters from last year‘s roster aside from Mack Wilson. The rest of the group either played a specific role or is brand new to the team.
This is what gets Simon a better opportunity to start than one may think. Linebacker will be a wide open competition and Simon has enough playmaking ability and upside as anyone else in the room. He’s no stranger to competing either which could give him an upper hand over others.
Don’t sleep on Simon to walk away from training camp as a week one starter.