Cardinals Add Surprise Starter to Injury Report vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are adding starting safety Jalen Thompson to the team's injury report against the Seattle Seahawks as questionable with illness.
Thompson practiced with no injury designation all week and was not on Arizona's Friday report that showed players as out, questionable or doubtful.
Thompson started the first nine games for the Cardinals but missed two contests due to an ankle injury. Rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would take his place in the starting lineup, similar to how he did in prior weeks.
Taylor-Demerson filled in quite well for Thompson while he was out, and while Thompson is a quality player, the Cardinals certainly feel good about the Texas Tech product stepping in if needed.
“He was flying around the ball today, definitely something special. Of course, we miss JT (S Jalen Thompson), that's my dog. Rabbit (Taylor-Demerson) did a great job filling in," said Budda Baker after Taylor-Demerson's first start.
"We always were looking at each other and (had) good communication, so it was definitely something special. He did a great job, so I am very excited for his future.”
The Cardinals' defense has done a great job in recent weeks in limiting opposing offenses, which has given Arizona some hope in their 6-6 start to the season.
The Cardinals hope to get some revenge after losing to Seattle just two weeks ago, ultimately dropping out of first place in the NFC West in the process.
However, a win against the Seahawks would push Arizona back in the driver's seat - we'll know if Thompson will be a piece to their puzzle roughly 90 minutes ahead of game time when actives are released.
Dante Stills and Naquon Jones are also questionable for Arizona.