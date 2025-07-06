Arizona Cardinals Add Star Clemson WR in Early 2026 Mock Draft
ARIZONA -- It's always NFL draft season, and while the 2025 regular season has yet to be played by the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN has already made projections on which direction the organization will take in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals heavily focused on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, which leaves the door open for the offense to be general manager Monti Ossenfort's top priority after this year.
ESPN's Matt Miller has the Cardinals attacking the wide receiver position in the first round of his early 2026 mock draft:
Arizona Cardinals Select Clemson Tigers WR Antonio Williams in 2026 Mock Draft
Miller, who had the Cardinals picking 14th, had this to offer on Williams' selection:
"The Cardinals got excellent value early in the 2025 draft, getting defensive tackle Walter Nolen III and cornerback Will Johnson later than each player was expected to go. But receiver is still an area of concern opposite 2024 first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. Williams is my current WR1 after a 75-catch, 11-touchdown season as a sophomore in 2024. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is a quick shifty wideout who has the ability to play outside and in the slot. That would make him an ideal complement to the bigger Harrison."
Miller had the Cardinals taking a receiver in the first round of his final 2025 NFL mock draft, though Arizona went in an entirely different direction by drafting just one offensive player - which came with sixth-round pick Hayden Conner.
Williams was the second wideout off the board in Miller's mock draft behind just Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, who went at the eighth overall pick to the New England Patriots.
Williams, listed at 5-11 and 190 pounds on Clemson's official website, could provide another spark for Arizona's offense in the near future, though the talents of Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch will have another year to prove themselves as a top option opposite of Harrison.
Though the Cardinals' offense is heavily predicated on running the ball, fans have been clamoring for more consistent production out of Arizona's corps of receivers.
General manager Monti Ossenfort believes the Cardinals will take a step forward moving into 2025:
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out. I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player," he said.
"I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense. I think our offensive line played well last year. I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year. I'm excited to get going on that here as on field activities start here over the next week.”