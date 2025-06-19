Arizona Cardinals Among Most Improved NFL Teams
ARIZONA -- If you've tuned into any local Arizona Cardinals coverage, you've probably heard the, "watch out for this team" drum beat a few teams since the offseason began - though rarely has national media hopped on the same train surrounding Jonathan Gannon's team.
Until now.
NFL.com previewed a handful of teams that improved the most over the last few months, and wouldn't you know it, the Cardinals cracked the list.
NFL.com: Arizona Cardinals Among Most Improved Teams
From Nick Shook:
"Like another team on this list (New England), Arizona had some money to spend and needs to address. That's how the Cardinals landed edge rusher Josh Sweat, reuniting him with Jonathan Gannon, who helped Sweat enjoy his best seasons in Philadelphia while serving as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.
"DE Calais Campbell returns to the team with which he spent the first nine seasons of his career. He provides a veteran presence, as does Dalvin Tomlinson, helping to revamp the defensive front in one offseason. Rookie DT Walter Nolen (drafted 16th overall) will play a part, too, along with CB Will Johnson, a first-round talent who slid into Round 2 (No. 47) because of concerns about his knee, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, though Johnson later said he's healthy.
"Keep an eye on linebacker Cody Simon , who enters the NFL as a fourth-round pick (No. 115) after enjoying an incredible run through the College Football Playoff with Ohio State, starring in a dominant Rose Bowl win over Oregon and juicing his draft stock along the way."
Additions both fresh and old are expected to aid the Cardinals in a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. After nearly making a postseason run in 2024, a revamped defense and more continuity on offense surely should bode well for those odds entering 2025.
Though they're in a tough NFC West division, the Cardinals do like their chances of doing something special this coming season.
“Every team has high aspirations going into the season. This team’s no different … I think that everything is on the table for us,” veteran Calais Campbell said.
“It’s a lot of work. You got to do everything you’re supposed to do … but this team is special. I believe it has all the tools to make a run.
“It could be a great story, being here and coming back, it would be an incredible story. We all have dreams and we’ll see if it comes to fruition or not, but I’m eager for that opportunity.”