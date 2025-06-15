Calais Campbell - Again - Emerging as Leader for Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into 2025 with a revamped defense, and though Josh Sweat was the team's marquee signing, another addition to the defensive front has captured more headlines and hearts here in the desert.
Franchise legend Calais Campbell returned to Arizona on a one-year, $5.5 million contract ahead of his 18th season in the NFL.
Campbell - drafted by the Cardinals long ago in 2008 - stayed with the organization for nine seasons and rightfully earned the title as a leader and fan-favorite before departing in 2017.
After stops at Jacksonville, Baltimore, Atlanta and Miami, Campbell is finally back where he belongs.
Calais Campbell Ready to Ignite Arizona Cardinals
Campbell, despite being a new addition, is already assuming leadership roles to a young Cardinals defensive line that has names such as Walter Nolen, Darius Robinson and Dante Stills among other young pups.
"I enjoy passing knowledge," Campbell told reporters. "I feel there is no point for me to die with all this knowledge, to the graveyard at the end of my career. I have to share with as many people as possible. Especially people that are going to help us win ballgames.
"If I help them to a level that's better than me, then the team is better and I will find my role and make it work."
Campbell's Here to Win, Too
Make no mistake about it, Campbell's happy to be back with the organization that gave him his first opportunity - though he's also here to compete.
“Every team has high aspirations going into the season. This team’s no different … I think that everything is on the table for us,” Campbell said. “It’s a lot of work. You got to do everything you’re supposed to do … but this team is special. I believe it has all the tools to make a run.
“It could be a great story, being here and coming back, it would be an incredible story. We all have dreams and we’ll see if it comes to fruition or not, but I’m eager for that opportunity.”
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been impressed with Campbell's presence thus far.
"He's played a lot of ball," Gannon said. "You see that with how he talks, you know what I mean? He's got a really interesting viewpoint of 18 years playing, but it's been awesome. He's going to be great for our entire team, the defense and the D-line room."
Though the Cardinals are very different from his first stint, the winning attitude and leadership approach still remains the same.