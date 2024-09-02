Cardinals Announce 2024 Team Captains
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced their four team captains for the 2024 season.
Kyler Murray, James Conner, Kyzir White and Budda Baker were voted as captains by their peers, Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday.
Gannon said the team will also enact game-specific captains throughout the season, which will also be voted on by the players.
"A lot of good guys in that locker room. A lot of guys got votes. A lot of leadership, positive leadership in there with a bunch of different guys. So, feel really good about health in the state of where we are as a team," said Gannon.
"Every team, every year is kind of a year to year deal, but I felt really good about the players picking them this year."
Each of the four players were previously named captains in 2023 during Gannon's first year, where he hand-picked the captains.
The Cardinals are on the road for their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, and energy around the building is fairly high:
"I actually told them that energy in the building is really good, but we got to focus our energy the right way. You know what I mean? Because if you don't do that, then you might not being able to - you might not maximize what you need that energy for. So they're locked into meetings right here, and we're gonna have good practice today," said Gannon.
Though the Cardinals have plenty of leaders in the locker room, captains have now been established for the 2024 season.