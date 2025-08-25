Arizona Cardinals Begin Roster Cuts
ARIZONA --- The Arizona Cardinals' roster cuts ahead of the 2025 deadline have begun.
Needing to trim their roster down to 53 from 90 ahead of Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 1:00 PM MST, Andre Baccellia is the first name to emerge from the batch, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Cardinals Release WR
"Cardinals waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia, per a league source. Has been with team since 2021. Plan is to get him back on practice squad if he clears waivers. Produces when he gets opportunities," he wrote on X.
Baccellia has been a consistent presence in the Cardinals' WR room, particularly on the practice squad in recent years. The move to cut him comes with no surprise.
Baccellia first entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs before being waived ahead of final roster cuts. After spending a week with the New England Patriots, he was cut again and would eventually land with Arizona in the 2021 offseason.
Baccellia - who will turn 29 later this year - has officially played in 13 games for the Cardinals but did not appear in one last season. He has seven receptions for 45 yards through his career.
Arizona Cardinals Preview Roster Cuts
With all three preseason games in the books, the Cardinals now turn their attention to trimming down their roster to nearly half of what it was ahead of the regular season.
“It's a tough part of the job," said Jonathan Gannon after their win over the Raiders. "But really if you look at the global view of training camp just starting on July 22nd, now it's August 23rd, they've been going at it for a month, (and they) make a lot of sacrifices.
"They battle, they play nicked, bruised, hurt, and I'm proud of them because they're all team guys. So, that’s cool.”
Gannon previously said he's not in the business of cutting good football players, though with a talented Cardinals roster, that just might have to be the case.
“It's going to be some tough decisions ahead, there's no doubt. (The) roster's in good shape, our health is in pretty good shape. What really makes it hard is, and it's a credit to the players and the coaches, is (that) a lot of guys (have) developed," Gannon continued.
"You asked me the other day, what are you most pleased about camp, right? Player development. That's what you have to set out to do for a month when you're at it. You have to get better every day as a football player. I think a lot of guys did that. It's good for those guys.”