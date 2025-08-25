Arizona Cardinals Enter New Territory Following Preseason
The Arizona Cardinals came out of their final preseason game with a 20-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in front of the home fans at State Farm Stadium.
For the first time in the Jonathan Gannon era, the Cardinals finished the preseason with a winning record. Does that mean much in terms of regular season success? No, not at all.
But it does stand for something.
For the first time since Gannon took over, the Cardinals aren't heading into the regular season with expectations of poor performance.
Arizona Cardinals In Unique Position Ahead Of Regular Season
In years prior, the preseason was a time where fans and media alike made comparisons based on the perceived viability of the Cardinals' roster in the upcoming regular season.
Each season prior to 2025, that perceived viability has been extremely low — understandably so due to the limitations of a rebuild.
But now, the Cardinals not only heading to 2025’s regular season with hope, they enter it with expectations.
The Cardinals winning preseason games doesn’t mean much, but in some way, it may lend itself to becoming an analogy for what the regular season may hold.
There may be times at which fans are frustrated by the Cardinals' offense in the regular season. There may be times were inconsistencies and poor execution plague a team that’s hungry for its first playoff bid in four years.
But ultimately, there’s more depth, a higher ceiling, and a general feeling about the team that is significantly more positive than it was in prior seasons.
That doesn’t mean it won’t be exceptionally disappointing if they underperform. That is still a very real possibility.
But the Cardinals are well-coached, deeper, and more prepared to take a step forward and compete in a tough NFC West division in 2025.
This year‘s preseason was not a dismal slog that highlighted severe holes in the roster. Instead, it showed both the floor and the ceiling of the depth present in this roster.
There will be some good, and there certainly will be some bad as well, but the Cardinals enter 2025 looking like a well-rounded, more confident and better-prepared group than they’ve been in a long time.
The rest is up to execution. How far the Cardinals go in 2025 is now entirely up to them.
There will be no more excuses made. The time is now to win and perform.