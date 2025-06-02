Surprise Cardinal One of Best 'Triple-Threat' WRs
When one thinks of the passing attack threats on the Arizona Cardinals, it's easy to turn to the obvious candidates. A star TE in Trey McBride, a first-round talent poised for a year-two jump in Marvin Harrison Jr., and even a behind-the-scenes x-factor in Michael Wilson.
But according to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, the Cardinals' best "triple-threat" pass catcher is someone different. In Cameron's article, "triple-threat" refers to wideouts who excel at separation, leverage and yards after catch.
Among some of the NFL's best receivers — names like CeeDee Lamb and Garrett Wilson — Arizona's slot man Greg Dortch was listed, in perhaps a surprising evaluation of the 5-foot-7 receiver.
Here's what Cameron had to say about Dortch:
"Dortch may lack the size and volume to draw attention around the league, but he has quietly proven to be a productive piece of the Cardinals’ offense. And that ability is on full display here.
"At just 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, Dortch falls below the 10th percentile in measurables, making his ability to complete contested targets at a high rate all the more impressive — albeit on a limited sample. But where he truly stands out is in his ability to separate and make defenses pay after the catch, as he finished above the 85th percentile in both facets.
"Even more impressively, his 8.0 yards after catch per reception ranked in the top five at the position, above players such as Ja'Marr Chase, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua and Xavier Worthy."
It's not the name Cardinals fans would expect to hear, most likely. But Dortch has excelled when given opportunity. In 2024, he only received 50 targets (catching 37) for just 342 yards and three scores. But he still managed over nine yards per reception.
The Cardinals simply didn't utilize the slot receiver as much of a threat in 2024, likely because they ran an exceptional amount of 12 and 13 personnel. When your WR1 is a tight end, it makes sense, but the slot position was underutilized as a whole.
There's not doubt Dortch has performed well when given opportunity. Maybe 2025 will be the year.