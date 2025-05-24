All Cardinals

Cardinals Are Better, But There's Room For Improvement

The Arizona Cardinals are getting better as a team, but there are still ways to improve.

The Arizona Cardinals had a busy offseason, especially on the free agent market. However, they didn't end up filling all of the holes in their roster.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine looked into what the team could have done more of this offseason.

"The Cardinals came into the offseason with a big need along the defensive line. Few teams did more to improve a unit than Arizona did with its front seven. Signing Josh Sweat gives Jonathan Gannon a new edge-rusher that he's familiar with and drafting Walter Nolen gives them a potential weapon on the inside," Ballentine wrote.

"The biggest concern for them moving forward is what the interior offensive line looks like. Hjalte Froholdt and Evan Brown were consistent starters, but Isaiah Adams must be better in his sophomore season.

"Wide receiver was a quiet need for the Cardinals that wasn't addressed in a major way. Trey McBride is a focal point for the offense and Marvin Harrison Jr. should take a step forward, but adding one more vertical threat would've made for a better offseason."

The offense is the bigger concern for the Cardinals compared to the defense given all of the attention used for the draft and free agency on that side of the ball.

The offense is virtually running it back with the exact same group as it did a year ago, and the Cardinals weren't super dominant when it came to scoring points.

Perhaps another year of continuity will help the Cardinals reach their goals, but if they don't make it to the playoffs for the upcoming season, they will have to make some significant changes on offense in order to get better as a team.

The Cardinals will now look to get better when the team gets together for OTA's at the beginning of next week.

