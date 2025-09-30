What's Cardinals Biggest Offensive Problem?
After four games, it's quite obvious the Arizona Cardinals have problems on the offensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals' unit ranks near the bottom of major statistical categories with a 2-2 record to show.
Yet the solutions to said problems remain quite the puzzle for figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and OC Drew Petzing to solve moving into the future.
But what's their biggest issue to date? ESPN's Josh Weinfuss says it's the slow starts that is preventing Arizona's offense from hitting the next level.
ESPN: Slow Starts Haunting Cardinals
"After a strong start to the season against weak opponents (Panthers and Saints), the Cardinals were not able to get anything going offensively in the first half of their past two games, which led to back-to-back NFC West losses in a span of five days," wrote Weinfuss.
"Arizona averaged just 3.0 points per game in the first half the past two weeks, while averaging just 3.5 yards per rush and 3.2 yards per play. The Cardinals also had a minus-14 point differential and were outgained by 107 yards in that span."
This was something highlighted by quarterback Kyler Murray last week.
"It wasn't clicking. It's not clicking. We were pretty much getting physically dominated the first half," Murray said following the Thursday Night Football loss.
"... We just got to make more plays. We got to show up and be ready to go. It feels like this sh--'s loading and taking too long. The resilience of the team, you love to see it ... but it's too late."
READ: Grading Cardinals Offense After Four Weeks
The Cardinals simply can't run the ball effectively, and many believe a change needs to be made along the offensive line entering Week 5.
Gannon said during the team's rest period this weekend, they did find one correctable change to make upfront:
"That's kind of talking to (the point) of making sure we're pointing the right way. A lot of times—now I am going to get into it a little bit. We have to make sure that we're all on the same page when we're making calls at the line of scrimmage," said Gannon.
"That's been good to us in the past. It's not where it needs to be right now, but (it’s) very correctable. We do have to make sure that we don't have unblocked players that we think we have accounted for that are not accounted for.”
The Cardinals are at home this week against the Tennessee Titans.