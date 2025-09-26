Cardinals Forced to Embrace Change After Another Loss
ARIZONA -- The dust is still settling on the Arizona Cardinals' Thursday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks, where another game came down to a kick during the closing seconds of action.
The Cardinals approach this weekend 2-2 after winning their first two matchups out of the gates. Both losses (within five days of each other) were within a tough NFC West division.
It's not time to press the panic button yet, though changes are coming to the desert.
“Yeah, we're not doing enough to win a game right now. Point blank," Jonathan Gannon told reporters yesterday after the loss.
"... We just haven't done it for four quarters, and I know in an NFL game there's going to be ebbs and flows. That's a good way to put it, but we're not doing enough so we have to find some solutions.”
Exactly what those changes will be remain to be seen.
Despite many calling for the job of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, the Cardinals aren't simply going to dismiss the only play-caller on staff for the sake of change - not unless things get even more ugly than they currently are.
Perhaps a change within the offense - whether it be swapping out a starter or two along the offensive line or a mix in play-calling - could be on the horizon.
"I mean offensively, some of the play types I think just haven't been as good for us through four weeks, so we got to look at that. Are we coaching those right? Do we need different people in those spots, or do we bag it? Like that's cool," Gannon told reporters this morning.
The puzzle is still a mystery on how to get this Cardinals offense on the move more consistently, though Arizona now has a four-game sample size of what's worked and what hasn't.
"It wasn't clicking. It's not clicking. We were pretty much getting physically dominated the first half," quarterback Kyler Murray said following the game.
"... We just got to make more plays. We got to show up and be ready to go. It feels like this sh--'s loading and taking too long. The resilience of the team, you love to see it ... but it's too late."
Even before losing James Conner for the regular season, the Cardinals' offense needed to do some soul-searching.
Perhaps an extended weekend could serve as a good opportunity to find solutions - because now change isn't optional.
It's mandatory.