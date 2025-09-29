Cardinals Have to Make This Change
It's already been a rollercoaster of a season for the 2025 Arizona Cardinals. At 2-2, we've seen each game finish within one possession along with big moments that turned into wins and losses. But the one consistent that we have seen is the offensive line's inability to play at even at an average level.
The offensive line was a concern for the team entering the year. Paris Johnson Jr. was the lone player to have any form of confidence in, and he's played well. Hjalte Froholdt has held it down at center and continues to be an above-average albeit overlooked starter.
However, the other three starters and even the guys rotating in have been liabilities at best.
Isaiah Adams is among the worst offensive linemen in the league at right guard -- which was the position I noted as my biggest concern entering the year. Jonah Williams has been a turnstile at right tackle. Even Evan Brown, whose re-signing that I praised, has been terrible.
The lack of depth behind them is equally concerning, as the Cardinals are practically stuck with what they have.
Cardinals Need Changes - Quick
Changes need to be made and they need to be made quickly. That could be in the form of a trade or maybe adding some guys off the street. However, Arizona does have one option currently on the roster who could be a much-needed upgrade in Will Hernandez.
Arizona brought Hernandez back late in the offseason as he was recovering from a season-ending knee injury a year ago. It's what left him on the market for as long as he was, but the Cardinals did come around and decide to bring him back to provide more depth... but now, they need him to be a starter once again.
Hernandez has primarily played right guard for the team, which just so happens to be the offensive line's greatest weakness. He would legitimately be a plug-and-play and provide any type of upgrade.
Even if he looks old and clearly banged up, it's hard to imagine he's much worse than what the team has tried.
Will Hernandez Could Provide Much-Needed Boost
And that's where we wrap this up -- the Cardinals need to at least try something different. Four games into a season with playoff hopes and the offensive line has proven to be among the worst in the league.
A change has to be made -- quite frankly, several need to be made -- but throwing Hernandez back into the lineup is a near necessity.
Hernandez has been listed questionable and seems close to returning to the lineup. By the time the Cardinals suit up again next week to face the Titans, we could see Hernandez finally return and be the much-needed change to the position.
Even if it doesn't work out, at least we would see Arizona is actively trying to figure out its greatest weakness.