Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Position Battle Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals don't face much in the way of roster uncertainty ahead of the 2025 season. For the most part, glaring needs have been significantly addressed, and growing players are being given an opportunity to grow.
But despite all the front-seven talent that came into the organization this offseason, Arizona's biggest position battle may still be from that group.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton compiled a list of every NFL team's most important remaining position battle, and the Cardinals will have a choice to make up front.
Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Position Battle Revealed
Moton's candidates for the battle? Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari, and Jordan Burch.
"The Arizona Cardinals signed edge-rusher Josh Sweat, reuniting him with head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator for two years in Philadelphia," Moton wrote.
"Based on that connection and a new four-year, $76.4 million deal, Sweat will be the unquestioned starter on one side of the Cardinals defense. The team must identify his pass-rushing mate on the other side.
"Collins is a versatile defender who's played inside and outside linebacker. Though under Gannon's staff, he's played less than 59 percent of the defensive snaps in 2023 and 2024, which leaves room for another player to assert himself in the rotation at linebacker.
"Last offseason, Ojulari tore his ACL. Recently, Arizona activated him from the physically unable to perform list.
"Burch is the wild-card candidate, who had his best pass-rushing season in his last year at Oregon, logging 8.5 sacks. The Cardinals selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft.
"Even though Burch only logged one tackle in the Cardinals' Week 1 preseason outing, he generated constant pressure and altered plays in the Kansas City Chiefs' passing game.
"Burch could push Collins for a key role opposite Sweat," Moton continued.
Ultimately, it's not a terrible problem to have for Arizona. But the side opposite Sweat is going to be intriguing to watch.
Ojulari has raw talent but hasn't been able to stay healthy, and doesn't seem to be in full-speed football shape anytime soon.
Baron Browning will likely get much of those starts opposite Sweat, but Burch looked excellent in Arizona's week one win over the Chiefs. He may find his way into more playing time if he keeps that up.
One thing is certain, however. The Cardinals are going to have a much more proficient front seven in the 2025 season. The increase in depth is already obvious.