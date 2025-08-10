Good, Bad and Ugly From Arizona Cardinals' Encouraging Preseason Win
On Saturday night, Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune knelt down in victory formation for the first time in the 2025 calendar year. The Cardinals had taken down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 20-17.
Preseason or not, there was a lot to gather from Arizona's effort — plenty of good, bad and ugly results to examine.
Without too much overreaction from a game that didn't count, here's what the win meant for Jonathan Gannon's squad:
The Good
Defensive Front
Perhaps the starkest difference between 2025's preseason and past years is the same area that has been written about extensively all offseason. Arizona's defensive line and edge rushers put on a clinic.
The Cardinals combined for just one official sack, but their presence was felt by Kansas City's QBs throughout the night.
OLB Jordan Burch, Arizona's 2025 third-rounder, piled on the pressure off the edge, dominating the Chiefs' second- and third-string offense.
He found his way to the QB three times, and twice had a sack taken away due to penalty. Burch is striving to carve out a role for himself, and certainly made a solid argument on Saturday night.
A quick release by second-year LB Xavier Thomas forced an errant throw by QB Bailey Zappe, leading to an interception. DL L.J. Collier recorded the lone (official) sack.
If these are the contributions by Arizona's backup defensive linemen and edge rushers, the Cardinals are in for a much more productive year from their front seven.
Offense
The starters only played two possessions, but second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr. looked smooth, making a nice catch for 15 yards in the Cardinals' opening drive. More of that, please.
Second-year RB Trey Benson got nine carries for 29 yards, but looked more decisive, more explosive and more patient, finding his gaps and getting into space.
Couple that growth with his already-high acceleration and increased size, and he may truly begin to cut into some of James Conner's carries in 2025.
Backup QB Jacoby Brissett looked sharp. Very sharp. He completed five of eight passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a laser to Xavier Weaver in the red zone. He looked poised, decisive and accurate. If Kyler Murray has to miss time, Arizona has a much better insurance policy than previous seasons.
OL Isaiah Adams looked excellent both pass protection and run-blocking. If he lives up to the praise his coaches have been giving him, he could be an important piece of the Cardinals' 2025 offense.
The Bad
Arizona's special teams unit did not look up to speed. They committed three fumbles, losing the first to set Mahomes and the Kansas City first team up with an extremely short field — leading to a touchdown.
Greg Dortch lost the first, while return specialist DeeJay Dallas fumbled the second and later muffed a punt, though Dallas recovered both. Gannon and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will very likely be anything but satisfied with Arizona's ST effort.
Arizona's second- and third-string OL struggled to protect Brissett and Tune. Brissett was heavily pressured on each of his first three snaps, leading to a three-and-out.
If the Cardinals suffer significant injury to their big men up front, they could be in trouble.
But the poor OL performance couldn't mask Tune's rough night. Tune went 5-for-9 for 47 yards and threw an ugly interception. With Brissett ready to take on the QB2 duties, Tune may be pushed to the practice squad sooner than later.
The Ugly
Kyler Murray's Interception
Perhaps the ugliest play of the night was committed by - arguably - the most important member of the team. QB Kyler Murray misread the defense for a rough red zone interception on a drive that looked promising.
Murray was clear from pressure, outside the pocket, and made a throw to Harrison that would have been accurate. Unfortunately, it was a poor read, as Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks hardly had to move to snag it.
It wasn't a play that should be overreacted to or overanalyzed, but it was one that should not have been made by a veteran starting QB. Murray knows that, but it was ominously reminiscent of some of his back-breaking mistakes down the stretch of 2024.
Arizona's franchise QB was otherwise flawless, completing all seven of his other passes for 96 yards. It's unfortunate that his outing will be remembered for the one incompletion.
Will Johnson's Penalty
Rookie CB Will Johnson committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone on his first NFL snap.
It wasn't a bad rep, and it was hardly pass interference, but that's the way NFL games are called — tight and unforgiving.
As refined and talented a prospect as Johnson is, there will still be a learning curve as he transitions from college football to the NFL.
Johnson rebounded just fine, however. He would not allow a reception on the night, and cleanly jammed Chiefs WR Jalen Royals at the goal line on the following drive, forcing a throwaway.