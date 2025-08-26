Cardinals Get Biggest Question Answered for Saints Opener
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals now know who will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints in their regular season opener down in the Big Easy.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore told reporters today Spencer Rattler would be the man in the saddle to begin the season, beating out rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough.
Saints Reveal Starting QB vs Cardinals
"Spencer Rattler is our starting quarterback," Moore said today.
"Really excited for him. He's done an awesome job this offseason. He's just been consistent. He's made really good decisions throughout this whole entire process and his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up. I'm really excited about Spencer, he's earned this opportunity.
"He's going to do a tremendous job for us. At the same time we're really fortunate, we've got Tyler [Shough]. Love the development he's had over the course of this entire offseason. He's done a number of things for the first time in his career just navigating that. I think that's an important aspect when you're a younger quarterback is to let the whole process play itself out.
"I thought he capped it off with an excellent performance against Denver in the last preseason game, I thought he did a really, really good job. I'm a big believer in the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way. There's a process for both of these guys. Give them the space to develop and we think we got two guys that are going to have great careers for us."
What Spencer Rattler Brings to the Table
Rattler - a Phoenix native who played his high school ball at Pinnacle - enters his second season in the league after starting six games last season in New Orleans.
Rattler went 0-6 during that stretch, completing 57% of his passes for 1,317 yards, four passing touchdowns and five interceptions.
Rattler's mobility will be something for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis to monitor throughout the week. He picked up seven first-downs with his legs last season.
With the entire league still trimming their rosters, the pieces to the puzzle are still being completely assembled - though the Cardinals now know the answer to the biggest question surrounding the Saints with the regular season still approaching.
Arizona will have a slight advantage in preparing for Rattler due to him having a handful of games with tape at the NFL level, which wouldn't have been the case with Shough.
The Cardinals are 6.5 point favorites as the road team entering Week 1. ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 57% chance to win in New Orleans.