Cardinals Get Biggest Question Answered for Saints Opener

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals can begin crafting a game plan.

Donnie Druin

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) calls for the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) calls for the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals now know who will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints in their regular season opener down in the Big Easy.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore told reporters today Spencer Rattler would be the man in the saddle to begin the season, beating out rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough.

Saints Reveal Starting QB vs Cardinals

New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattle
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Spencer Rattler is our starting quarterback," Moore said today.

"Really excited for him. He's done an awesome job this offseason. He's just been consistent. He's made really good decisions throughout this whole entire process and his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up. I'm really excited about Spencer, he's earned this opportunity.

"He's going to do a tremendous job for us. At the same time we're really fortunate, we've got Tyler [Shough]. Love the development he's had over the course of this entire offseason. He's done a number of things for the first time in his career just navigating that. I think that's an important aspect when you're a younger quarterback is to let the whole process play itself out.

"I thought he capped it off with an excellent performance against Denver in the last preseason game, I thought he did a really, really good job. I'm a big believer in the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way. There's a process for both of these guys. Give them the space to develop and we think we got two guys that are going to have great careers for us."

What Spencer Rattler Brings to the Table

New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattle
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rattler - a Phoenix native who played his high school ball at Pinnacle - enters his second season in the league after starting six games last season in New Orleans.

Rattler went 0-6 during that stretch, completing 57% of his passes for 1,317 yards, four passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Rattler's mobility will be something for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis to monitor throughout the week. He picked up seven first-downs with his legs last season.

With the entire league still trimming their rosters, the pieces to the puzzle are still being completely assembled - though the Cardinals now know the answer to the biggest question surrounding the Saints with the regular season still approaching.

Arizona will have a slight advantage in preparing for Rattler due to him having a handful of games with tape at the NFL level, which wouldn't have been the case with Shough.

The Cardinals are 6.5 point favorites as the road team entering Week 1. ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 57% chance to win in New Orleans.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

