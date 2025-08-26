Cardinals Continue Roster Cuts With CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' efforts to trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53 ahead of its 1:00 PM MST deadline today continues with cornerback Jammie Robinson.
Robinson is being released according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on X:
"Cardinals waiving CB Jammie Robinson, per source. He made a run at a corner spot during the preseason, could return to practice squad."
Jammie Robinson's NFL Path
Robinson first entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with the Carolina Panthers. Robinson played in 15 games his rookie season with two starts.
Near the end of his second season (2024), Robinson was waived in December after playing just six games in Carolina. Shortly after he was claimed by the Cardinals and has been in the desert since.
“Yeah, Florida State. I saw him. I got to catch up with him last night. I'm glad we got him," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after signing him.
"I had a high opinion of him coming out and I'm looking forward to taking it day by day. I'm looking forward to him getting acclimated in how we do things, but he's a high energy (guy), loves ball, loves to compete, tough and a multiple position guy. We'll see if we can get him going.”
Robinson seemed to have a decent preseason in Arizona, though there's simply too much talent ahead of him on the depth chart - as evidenced by his release. He'll go through waivers and if unclaimed, he should be expected back with the Cardinals on their practice squad.
Who Else Have Arizona Cardinals Cut?
The Cardinals have now reportedly cut these players:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe
Tight end Oscar Cardenas
Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis
Cornerback Steven Gilmore
Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins
Linebacker Vi Jones
Offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka
Wide receiver Nate McCollum
Quarterback Clayton Tune
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
Linebacker Benton Whitley
Cornerback Darren Hall
Wide receiver Simi Fehoko
Cornerback Jammie Robinson
Robinson wasn't expected to make the final roster, so his cut is no surprise - though Arizona does seem to like the Florida State product, and would ideally land him on their practice squad later this week.