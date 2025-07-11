Arizona Cardinals Biggest Remaining Need Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have added so much talent to their defensive roster, it's become very easy to pinpoint the next area of need.
Arizona's struggling DL has received a massive influx of high-quality players, erasing what was the biggest glaring problem with the entirety of the Cardinals' roster.
So what's left?
Offensively, there are some questions. But from a pure talent perspective, one national outlet seems to think it's this area of the defense that needs the most attention going forward.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards compiled a list of every NFL team's most glaring issue remaining on their roster ahead of training camp.
"Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth," Edwards wrote.
The Cardinals' linebacker situation has not exactly been the one with the most amount of talent on it since Gannon took over, yet it's worked out to varying levels of success.
Kyzir White and Krys Barnes were proficient in 2023, if not exactly elite level. Mack Wilson Sr., though a puzzling unknown signing at the time, far outperformed some of his metrics in 2024.
Wilson is still just 27, and should see an increase in responsibility in 2025. He's got the motor, personality and skillset to do it.
GM Monti Ossenfort also brought on Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency, and drafted Cody Simon out of Ohio State in the fourth round.
So the Cardinals may not have a group of LBs that stand out on paper, but there's a decent possibility Ossenfort has found gold in unexpected places. Davis-Gaither could have a breakout season similar to Wilson's 2024, and Simon had 112 tackles and seven sacks in his final year of college.
Not to say LB is not an important position, but Arizona has de-emphasized that position in recent years, contrary to the approach the previous regime took.
With a DL so much more full of run-stuffing and pass-rushing players, the Cardinals' off-ball linebackers won't have as much of a burden laid on their shoulders.
The same could be said for the entirety of Arizona's defense, to be fair. But there's also a chance that Ossenfort's LB additions will stand out at a higher level than expected.
If not, additions will need to be made. There's little depth behind Wilson in case of injury, but the LB position likely won't be the thing that sinks the Cardinals in 2025, even if the impact is felt to a high degree.