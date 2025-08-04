Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Strength, Weakness Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals head into 2025 with high expectations. Ahead of the season, there's plenty of reason to be excited about year three of Jonathan Gannon's team.
The Cardinals have added a great deal of talent to the defensive side of the football — a unit that overperformed in 2024 despite a lack of depth and marquee names.
Now, they'll look to cash in on the additions with a playoff run in 2025.
Ahead of the preseason, Pro Football Focus revealed their assessment of the Cardinals' biggest strength, and their biggest weakness. Here's what PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote:
Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Strength Revealed
Biggest strength: Rushing attack
"With their use of multiple tight end sets, a powerful offensive line and a stable of dynamic ball carriers, the Cardinals’ rushing attack remains the foundation of their offense. James Conner was outstanding once again last season, earning a 90.6 rushing grade that ranked sixth in the NFL.
"Kyler Murray added a spark of his own, ranking second among qualified quarterbacks in yards per carry (7.3). Arizona also retained the majority of a blocking unit that finished 14th in run-blocking grade last year," Wasserman wrote.
Conner remains a weapon for the Cardinals, but expect Trey Benson to also get a large portion of carries. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has been excellent at getting the most out of his offensive line and running game — that should continue in 2025.
Arizona Cardinals Biggest Weakness Revealed
Biggest weakness: Linebackers
"Arizona focused much of its offseason on upgrading the defensive line, but the secondary remains a work in progress, and the linebacker unit stands out as the defense’s biggest question mark. That group ranked 28th in PFF grade last season and lacks a proven anchor.
"Veterans Mack Wilson Sr., Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker offer experience, but none have consistently performed at a starting-caliber level. Fourth-round rookie Cody Simon could also see early-down reps as the Cardinals look to solidify the position," Wasserman writes.
Wilson is a true green dot middle linebacker. He played exceptionally well in 2024 despite some low grades. While Davis-Gaither remains unproven, there's a chance Ossenfort has caught lightning in a bottle twice.
Still, there's not much depth to that group. But if fourth-round rookie Cody Simon plays up to the potential he's shown, Arizona may have a future starter at that position alongside Wilson.
A defense that has such talent along the DL and secondary may not need the LB group to stand out, but they also may very well become a strength if developed properly.