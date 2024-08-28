Cardinals Bring Back Desmond Ridder
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back quarterback Desmond Ridder to the practice squad, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
The Cardinals initially cut Ridder and kept quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune on their official 53 man roster for the regular season.
Ridder was acquired this offseason via trade from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for WR Rondale Moore.
After seeing Josh Dobbs traded and Tune start one game last season while Murray was dealing with ACL rehab, the Cardinals opted to trade for Ridder - who started numerous games for the first two years of his career in Atlanta.
The Athletic's Doug Haller says Ridder was perhaps Arizona's most surprising cut.
"The surprise depends on the starting point. Had someone told you that Arizona would cut Ridder when it acquired him in a March trade from Atlanta for receiver Rondale Moore, yes, you would have been surprised. But had someone told you this after watching Ridder perform during the preseason?" said Haller.
"Not at all. He was not good. Here’s the thing: Arizona needed a QB to back up Kyler Murray. Despite a below-average 2023 season with the Falcons, Ridder was worth a shot. He had starting experience. He had won games. The trade made sense. All Ridder had to do was hold off second-year backup Clayton Tune. He couldn’t do it. (Not dismissing Tune, he deserves credit.)
"The question now becomes whether the Cardinals stick with Tune at No. 2 or if they bring in another QB to challenge him."
Jaden Davis is also reportedly joining the Cardinals' practice squad.