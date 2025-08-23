Arizona Cardinals Have to Answer This Question Before Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals have had to make do with some of the least-talented rosters in the NFL over the course of the last several seasons.
It’s been anything but a soft landing for head coach Jonathan Gannon, as well as coordinators Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis.
Well there certainly hasn’t been an immense level of success in terms of win-loss record, the Cardinals have seemed to at least be a very well-coached group of players, even in some of the darker times.
Frequently, despite poor performances over overall and plenty of tough losses, it felt as if the Cardinals were out performing expectations, and accounting for low talent levels with schematics.
But it does lend itself to a question, particularly about the defense in the 2025 season.
Arizona Cardinals must answer this defensive question in 2025
As crazy as this may sound, we’ve seen what Rallis and Gannon have been able to do with a defense that was completely devoid of talent up front.
That deficiency forced them to find creative ways to bring pressure.
And while opposing quarterbacks did often have plenty of time in the pocket, there was also an element of unpredictability that the Cardinals were able to use to their advantage as far as pre-snap looks were concerned — bringing DBs on blitzes, giving opponents unconventional front looks and other such gamesmanship.
Now, they have plenty more talent along the defensive front. They have players who are expected to win one-on-one matchups at a high rate.
That is a good thing in every way. But it does make one wonder if the creativity we’ve seen from Rallis is about to diminish.
Perhaps that’s not necessarily a bad thing either. Perhaps simply getting dirty and getting after opposing QBs is the best way to go about scheming up pressure from a plus personnel group.
It will ultimately come down to execution. If the players aren’t executing, or if injury bites this team, Rallis will have to get back into his bag.
It is a deep bag, however. Rallis may very well find himself getting head coaching looks if his defense performs in 2025.
Even living up to expectations at a moderate level would be be beneficial for all parties involved. The Cardinals cannot afford to allow their bolstered defensive roster to fall into a vanilla scheme or be considered predictable.
There's little concern that Rallis will allow that to happen, and the added talent likely adds even more versatility. But Arizona needs to maximize the talent they've brought in, rather than maintaining status quo.