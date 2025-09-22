All Cardinals

Cardinals Captain Sends Two-Word Message After Loss

The Arizona Cardinals keep their heads high after their first L of the 2025 season.

Donnie Druin

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson (2) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson (2) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- It finally caught up to them.

The Arizona Cardinals move into Week 4 with their first blemish in the win-loss column after stumbling in San Francisco - losing to the 49ers in last-second fashion.

Arizona has now collapsed late in the fourth quarter of all three matchups to begin the season - though Weeks 1 and 2 still resulted in wins for Jonathan Gannon's team.

That wasn't the case in the Cardinals' NFC West debut, and now there's several (and serious) questions surrounding the organization.

GRADES: Cardinals Have Serious Questions to Answer

Inside linebacker and team captain Mack Wilson sent a simple message on social media following the loss: Don't panic.

Mack Wilson Sends Message

Wilson is correct - we're only three weeks into the season, and Arizona is just a play or two away from being 3-0.

Wilson, who spoke with reporters following the game, said this of facing a divisional opponent:

“It was dope. The atmosphere was great, obviously. At the end of the day, we just need to find away to win that game. We had plenty of chances to win it. It's kind of been the theme over the lastthree games. We just need to find a way to close out games better, but on both sides of the ball,and kind of just get better, learn from it, and move forward.”

Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilso
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson (2) puts the hit on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Wilson has emerged as a leader on this Cardinals defense, and especially after losing Kyzir White over the offseason - Arizona needed to fill the void in terms of production and leadership.

READ: Cardinals Coach Takes Blame for Struggles

So far, so good.

“He's a great linebacker. I said at the beginning during camp, I expect him to have a huge year and nothing has changed," Calais Campbell said after the game on Wilson. "He's just a physical guy that sets the tone, plays solid and has great range. He's elite. I'm happy he's in my fox hole. I’m happy we’re teammates.”

Wilson's 28 total tackles leads the Cardinals through three weeks, and so too does his four passes defensed. He's one of five players on Arizona's defense with multiple tackles for loss and his PFF pass rush grade of 90.5 is the best on the Cardinals' defense and fourth out of all NFL linebackers.

Arizona welcomes the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football this week, so there's not much time to sulk (or panic, like Wilson suggests).

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News