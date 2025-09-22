Cardinals Captain Sends Two-Word Message After Loss
ARIZONA -- It finally caught up to them.
The Arizona Cardinals move into Week 4 with their first blemish in the win-loss column after stumbling in San Francisco - losing to the 49ers in last-second fashion.
Arizona has now collapsed late in the fourth quarter of all three matchups to begin the season - though Weeks 1 and 2 still resulted in wins for Jonathan Gannon's team.
That wasn't the case in the Cardinals' NFC West debut, and now there's several (and serious) questions surrounding the organization.
Inside linebacker and team captain Mack Wilson sent a simple message on social media following the loss: Don't panic.
Wilson is correct - we're only three weeks into the season, and Arizona is just a play or two away from being 3-0.
Wilson, who spoke with reporters following the game, said this of facing a divisional opponent:
“It was dope. The atmosphere was great, obviously. At the end of the day, we just need to find away to win that game. We had plenty of chances to win it. It's kind of been the theme over the lastthree games. We just need to find a way to close out games better, but on both sides of the ball,and kind of just get better, learn from it, and move forward.”
Wilson has emerged as a leader on this Cardinals defense, and especially after losing Kyzir White over the offseason - Arizona needed to fill the void in terms of production and leadership.
So far, so good.
“He's a great linebacker. I said at the beginning during camp, I expect him to have a huge year and nothing has changed," Calais Campbell said after the game on Wilson. "He's just a physical guy that sets the tone, plays solid and has great range. He's elite. I'm happy he's in my fox hole. I’m happy we’re teammates.”
Wilson's 28 total tackles leads the Cardinals through three weeks, and so too does his four passes defensed. He's one of five players on Arizona's defense with multiple tackles for loss and his PFF pass rush grade of 90.5 is the best on the Cardinals' defense and fourth out of all NFL linebackers.
Arizona welcomes the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football this week, so there's not much time to sulk (or panic, like Wilson suggests).