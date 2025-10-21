Cardinals Captain Sounds Off on 'Unacceptable' Loss
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are facing a harsh reality of missing the postseason following their 2-0 start to the season.
The Cardinals are losers of their last five games - which have come by a combined 13 points. Arizona became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games after leading by 7+ points entering the fourth quarter.
That's simply unacceptable for a team with postseason aspirations, in the words of Calais Campbell.
"More of the same," veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said following the Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"We're a team that fights hard, but we have to find a way to win ballgames. I put a lot of pressure on our defense, because we had the lead in the fourth quarter multiple times and we didn't get off the field.
"To be as good as I think we can be, that's not OK. That's unacceptable."
Campbell re-joined the Cardinals this offseason not only in hopes of ending his career where it started, but also competing for a playoff spot - something Arizona held major promise of doing.
Instead, the Cardinals have fallen flat on their faces in each of their close losses, failing to play a collective 60 minutes of football as their bye week now arrives.
"We have to do more to get a win here. It's hard, but I just told them we're hitting the BYE here on a skid and we dug ourselves a hole," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after Sunday.
"There's no doubt about it. We're going to have to dig ourselves out of it, and it's going to be us that does it. We have to get reset, rest up mentally, physically, emotionally. We have to reset ourselves and then we'll come back to work.”
The Cardinals are given less than a 1% chance to make the postseason by The New York Times - a sobering number considering the expectations Arizona had moving into this season.
Gannon continued, "If we were in this type of hole having played the way we've played and the scores being super lopsided we would still have to dig ourselves out of the hole, but you probably wouldn't feel as good as you can right now.
"With myself sitting here in front of you guys--it's terrible to be 2-5. Not where we want to be, not where we thought we were going to be, but that's in the past. We see that we're near it. We just have to do better.”