Brutal Loss Leaves Cardinals’ Playoff Hopes Hanging by a Thread
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0, and though each win came by the skin of their teeth - good teams manage to win close games.
We've yet to find a new way to describe the Cardinals, who are now losers of their last five outings - crashing and burning to a 2-5 record entering their bye week while taking their postseason hopes along the way.
Arizona has less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times.
They're joined by the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints as teams that are virtually (not mathematically) out of the hunt.
Cardinals Playoff Dreams Are Just That - Dreams
Arizona by no means is giving up on a postseason push.
“It comes down to acquisition first. That's why we spend a lot of time on the acquisition periods throughout the year," Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday.
"The fabric of who they are as people that matters when you're in some adversity like we are. I told them that today. If we didn't have good dudes, high football character guys, team first guys, I'll tell you flat out, we'd be in trouble. We would. I've had some experiences (where) we don't have the fabric of what we have here, and it doesn't go well. It doesn't. You don't dig yourself out of it.
"I've also had the experience where we had, and it really starts with the people. The players first, the coaches, the staff—everybody that's in that building right now. You have to stay fully committed to what we're doing. Do it a little bit better but continue to have high football character. not skip steps, stick to your process, do everything a little bit better and punch your way out.”
The Cardinals would likely need to win out to have a chance in a tough NFC West and overall conference to make their first playoff appearance since 2021.
After spending big on the defensive side of the ball, many expected the Cardinals to make the postseason leap in 2025.
Now, they've got a 33% chance to land a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with a 79% chance to pick in the top ten according to The New York Times.
This season has gone nowhere near expectations - though there's still time to turn things around.
"We do need to get rested up, I think physically, mentally (and) emotionally," said Gannon.
"I told them today we've got some projects we got going on and (to) come back in here Monday with a plan of action to get better, (both) coaches and players. Full steam ahead when we get back in here on Monday.”