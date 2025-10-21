All Cardinals

Brutal Loss Leaves Cardinals’ Playoff Hopes Hanging by a Thread

The Arizona Cardinals will need a lot to go their way if the postseason dreams will become reality.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) walks off the field after their 27-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 19, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) walks off the field after their 27-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 19, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0, and though each win came by the skin of their teeth - good teams manage to win close games.

We've yet to find a new way to describe the Cardinals, who are now losers of their last five outings - crashing and burning to a 2-5 record entering their bye week while taking their postseason hopes along the way.

Arizona has less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times.

They're joined by the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints as teams that are virtually (not mathematically) out of the hunt.

Cardinals Playoff Dreams Are Just That - Dreams

Arizona by no means is giving up on a postseason push.

“It comes down to acquisition first. That's why we spend a lot of time on the acquisition periods throughout the year," Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday.

"The fabric of who they are as people that matters when you're in some adversity like we are. I told them that today. If we didn't have good dudes, high football character guys, team first guys, I'll tell you flat out, we'd be in trouble. We would. I've had some experiences (where) we don't have the fabric of what we have here, and it doesn't go well. It doesn't. You don't dig yourself out of it.

"I've also had the experience where we had, and it really starts with the people. The players first, the coaches, the staff—everybody that's in that building right now. You have to stay fully committed to what we're doing. Do it a little bit better but continue to have high football character. not skip steps, stick to your process, do everything a little bit better and punch your way out.”

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Ganno
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on from the sidelines as they play against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals would likely need to win out to have a chance in a tough NFC West and overall conference to make their first playoff appearance since 2021.

After spending big on the defensive side of the ball, many expected the Cardinals to make the postseason leap in 2025.

Now, they've got a 33% chance to land a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with a 79% chance to pick in the top ten according to The New York Times.

This season has gone nowhere near expectations - though there's still time to turn things around.

"We do need to get rested up, I think physically, mentally (and) emotionally," said Gannon. 

"I told them today we've got some projects we got going on and (to) come back in here Monday with a plan of action to get better, (both) coaches and players. Full steam ahead when we get back in here on Monday.”

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News