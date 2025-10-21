After Five Straight Losses, Cardinals Coach Delivers Reality Check
ARIZONA -- The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Arizona Cardinals.
"We do need to get rested up, I think physically, mentally (and) emotionally," Jonathan Gannon told reporters after their Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
"I told them today we've got some projects we got going on and (to) come back in here Monday with a plan of action to get better, (both) coaches and players. Full steam ahead when we get back in here on Monday.”
The toll of losing quickly adds up in the NFL - and the Cardinals have endured quite the suffering stretch of football after their 2-0 start.
Arizona is just the second team in NFL history to have lost five games in a row by a combined 13 points.
They're riding a five-game losing streak entering their Week 8 bye week, and for a Cardinals team that held postseason hopes entering 2025, those have quickly gone down the drain.
"I do think that it is an emotional toll of being in one score games for seven weeks, which is what 70% of the games come down to so it's not like that's absurd in the NFL," Gannon continued.
"You expect the margins are small for everybody, but I do think it's a good little time to reset here and really focus on some controllables moving forward as it relates to everybody playing a little bit better."
Both sides of the ball have massive questions entering the bye - most notably the status of Kyler Murray, who's been out for the last two games with a foot sprain.
The Cardinals are insistent Murray is their starting quarterback upon return, but Arizona has to evaluate everything and anything when it comes to stopping the skid.
Are the Cardinals in a crisis?
"I won't use that word. I would say we have had adversity hit us since I've been here, and we are in it now, right? There's only one way to kind of flip the narrative, which I feel really confident with how we're going to do that," said Gannon.
"We're going to put our best foot forward, put all the energy and effort into flipping it and then let the chips fall. But I do feel good about what we're going to do when we get back here on Monday.”
Resiliency is a term often thrown around Arizona's facility, especially during their losing streak. We've seen much of the same when it comes to press conferences and chats around the facility.
There's no hiding the ugliness that comes with losing. But Gannon says the Cardinals simply have to punch their way out.
“It comes down to acquisition first. That's why we spend a lot of time on the acquisition periods throughout the year. The fabric of who they are as people that matters when you're in some adversity like we are. I told them that today," said Gannon.
"If we didn't have good dudes, high football character guys, team first guys, I'll tell you flat out, we'd be in trouble. We would. I've had some experiences (where) we don't have the fabric of what we have here, and it doesn't go well. It doesn't. You don't dig yourself out of it. I've also had the experience where we had, and it really starts with the people.
"The players first, the coaches, the staff—everybody that's in that building right now. You have to stay fully committed to what we're doing. Do it a little bit better but continue to have high football character. not skip steps, stick to your process, do everything a little bit better and punch your way out.”