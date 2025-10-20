Frustrated Cardinals Coach Delivers Honest Message: ‘We’re in a Hole’
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are in a hole.
The once 2-0 club now has lost their last five games entering the bye week - sinking to the bottom of the NFC West and placing themselves in position to have quite the high selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
There's still plenty of time between now and the end of football season - though Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon knows the team needs to start winning games.
"Disappointing there. (I) felt like we came out ready to go. (We) did some good things (in) all three phases, but ultimately not enough. We have to do more to get a win here," Gannon said after their Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
"It's hard, but I just told them we're hitting the BYE here on a skid and we dug ourselves a hole. There's no doubt about it. We're going to have to dig ourselves out of it, and it's going to be us that does it. We have to get reset, rest up mentally, physically, emotionally. We have to reset ourselves and then we'll come back to work.”
The Cardinals have lost those five games by a combined 13 points.
In their loss to Green Bay, they became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games while leading by 7+ points entering the fourth quarter.
According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are just the second team in NFL history to lose 5 straight games by a combined 13 pts, following in the footsteps of the 2017 San Francisco 49ers.
The Cardinals were heavily projected to be in the postseason mix this season - though they've fallen well short of those goals.
With a fully loaded second half of the schedule, Arizona should have held a winning record entering their Week 8 bye week.
Now, some soul-seaching is due - even if Gannon is painting a brighter picture than what's actually going on.
“Yeah, a loss is a loss. Now with saying that, how are you losing? Which this might even sound worse, I know we're close. It's not like we're getting the brakes beat off of us—it was versus a good football team so (I) give them credit but we're not doing enough," he continued post-game.
"Ultimately that falls on me, so I'm disappointed in myself because we have to figure out a better way. We've tried a couple things, but we have to figure out a better way to get ourselves in a better position to win. If we were in this type of hole having played the way we've played and the scores being super lopsided we would still have to dig ourselves out of the hole, but you probably wouldn't feel as good as you can right now.
"With myself sitting here in front of you guys--it's terrible to be 2-5. Not where we want to be, not where we thought we were going to be, but that's in the past. We see that we're near it. We just have to do better.”