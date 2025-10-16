Cardinals CB Latest Victim of Ridiculous NFL Rules
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark was fined by the NFL for a Week 6 equipment infraction.
Clark revealed on his Instagram page he was fined nearly $6,000 for wearing an unapproved black towel in the team's road battle against the Indianapolis Colts.
The league only approves players to wear one white towel that are licensed by the NFL office.
Clark, a third-year corner, has been asked to step up to the plate after a mountain of injuries in the Cardinals' cornerback room to starting names featuring Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas and Garrett Williams among other bumps and bruises this regular season.
Quite frankly, the fine is silly at best - especially considering the black towel matches Arizona's color scheme.
It would be understandable if the towel or any other equipment was out of the ordinary on Clark, but alas that wasn't the case.
And, to top it all off, the black towel is barely noticable.
However, rules are indeed rules, and with the Cardinals wearing all white didn't help Clark
This is from the official NFL rulebook on towels:
"Towels, provided they are white only, licensed towels approved by the League office for use on the playing field. Players are prohibited from adding personal messages, logos, names, symbols, or illustrations. A player may wear no more than one towel. Players are prohibited from discarding on the playing field any loose towels or other materials used for wiping hands and the football. Streamers or ribbons, regardless of length, hanging from any part of the uniform are prohibited."
Clark added into his Instagram post that, "We don't wanna wear them QB towels fam," before posting another picture of Tom Brady with a rather large towel and adding “This my drip rest of the season at DB respect to the 12,”
Clark hopes to help turn the tide in Arizona after the Cardinals have lost their last four games. The team's fourth-quarter defense has been suspect in the last few weeks, especially with all of their losses combining for a total of nine points.
This week, you can at least bank on Clark wearing the proper towel - unless he wants to open his wallet again.