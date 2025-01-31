Cardinals Coach Favorite to Land Cowboys Gig
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams is set to see his second interview with the Dallas Cowboys for their offensive coordinator position today.
Adams previously interviewed with Dallas virtually.
From NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X:
"The #Cowboys are interviewing #AZCardinals OL coach Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator in person today at The Star, sources say. The favorite to land the gig on Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff is in the building to meet with folks after interviewing virtually."
This comes just one day after Dallas interviewed another candidate in Ken Dorsey.
Previously, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr reported Adams was the favorite to land the Cowboys' OC job.
Adams was a major part in helping Arizona's offensive line maintain a strong level of play despite suffering injuries to multiple spots throughout the 2024 season.
Along with keeping quarterback Kyler Murray mostly upright, the Cardinals again flexed themselves as one of the league's top rushing attacks for a second season under head coach Jonathan Gannon, who hired Adams when he first got the job in the 2023 offseason.
Adams is a well respected individual within the team's facility and is considered to be one of the top assistants on Gannon's staff - though he wasn't exactly seen as a popular offensive coordinator candidate ahead of this coaching cycle.
However, Schottenheimer and the Cowboys obviously like Adams enough to bring him in for a second interview.
If Gannon loses Adams, that will be the third assistant the Cardinals will replace this offseason.
Arizona reportedly fired defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc while linebackers coach Sam Siefkes took the defensive coordinator job at Virginia Tech.