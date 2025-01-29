REPORT: Cardinals Coach Top Candidate for Cowboys Job
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is already set to make some changes to his staff this offseason after losing linebackers coach Sam Siefkes to Virginia Tech while also firing defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.
More changes could be coming.
Previously, reports surfaced of Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams possibly becoming a candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator position under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
According to Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr on Twitter/X, Adams interviewed for the position already and is seen as a top candidate for the opening.
"Sources tell @theMMQB that the Cowboys interviewed Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams for offensive coordinator yesterday. Adams is considered a top candidate for the job and was a key architect in Arizona's top 10 running game this year."
Kevin Kroger was also reportedly interviewed for Dallas' opening at offensive coordinator.
Adams is viewed as one of Arizona's top assistant coaches, as the Cardinals' offensive line played above expectations under Adams' watch in 2024 despite dealing with injuries from start to finish.
More on Adams from the Cardinals' official team page:
"Klayton Adams is in his second season with the Cardinals after being hired as the team's offensive line coach on 3/1/23. He came to Arizona after spending the previous four seasons (2019-22) with the Indianapolis Colts.
"Adams coached tight ends his final two seasons (2021-22) with Indianapolis after working as the team's assistant offensive line coach for two years (2019-20). Prior to starting his NFL coaching career, Adams spent 14 seasons working at the collegiate level. Before coming to Arizona, he was hired as Stanford's offensive line coach and run game coordinator in December of 2022."
The Cardinals have possessed one of the league's best rushing attacks over the last two seasons.
Arizona are expected to add more offensive line help through either free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft - they just might have to find a new coach for the unit, too.