Cardinals Coach Gives Vague One-Word Answer on Kyler Murray Injury

The Arizona Cardinals coach is typically good for a quote or two.

Donnie Druin

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals' are still not sure about Kyler Murray's health after he missed Week 6 with a foot injury.

When asked how Murray's progress was coming along, Gannon offered a simple answer:

"Yes."

Welp.

The Cardinals closed their practice today and instead are having a walk-through as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers.

“(It was) the best thing for the team to get us ready to go for Sunday. Full tomorrow, full on Friday.”

The first injury report of Week 7 will be released later today, so we'll find out then where Murray stands.

Will Kyler Murray Play?

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

That's the golden question around the facility here in Tempe, as Arizona's franchise passer reportedly suffered a foot sprain and could miss multiple weeks.

Jacoby Brissett - who filled in for Murray - gave quite the performance in Indianapolis, so much so that many Cardinals fans are hoping he'll start against Green Bay regardless of Murray's health status.

While Arizona has been very direct on their intentions with Murray, this week's worth of practice will carry great intrigue.

“Well, that defense plays a little different than all the other games. Green Bay is going to play different than them so that lends its hand," said Gannon on why the game-plans for two passers looked different.

"Obviously, we tailored a little bit of the scheme going into this week with the possibility of Jacoby starting, I would say. We kind of had that up. I thought it was a good job by Drew and his staff to make sure that we're putting, just like all our guys, Jacoby in spots that he does well with. I thought we did that.”

Packers Provide Tough Test for Cardinals

Green Bay Packers LB Micah Parson
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) talks with his former teammates after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Regardless of who plays quarterback, the Cardinals will have their hands full against a tough Packers defense:

“Well, (first) I think who are their premier players, and they've got a lot of them, then schematically what you need to try to attack. They do a good job of negating how you want to attack them," Gannon said.

"I think they do a really good job, the coaching staff with the players that they have, is to marry the front to the back because they've got multiple rushers that can win now. Then in the back end, they do a good job of making it hard on you, and making you try to hold the ball and it's a tough way to go. They're playing well right now.”

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

