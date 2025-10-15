Cardinals Coach Gives Vague One-Word Answer on Kyler Murray Injury
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals' are still not sure about Kyler Murray's health after he missed Week 6 with a foot injury.
When asked how Murray's progress was coming along, Gannon offered a simple answer:
"Yes."
Welp.
The Cardinals closed their practice today and instead are having a walk-through as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers.
“(It was) the best thing for the team to get us ready to go for Sunday. Full tomorrow, full on Friday.”
The first injury report of Week 7 will be released later today, so we'll find out then where Murray stands.
Will Kyler Murray Play?
That's the golden question around the facility here in Tempe, as Arizona's franchise passer reportedly suffered a foot sprain and could miss multiple weeks.
Jacoby Brissett - who filled in for Murray - gave quite the performance in Indianapolis, so much so that many Cardinals fans are hoping he'll start against Green Bay regardless of Murray's health status.
While Arizona has been very direct on their intentions with Murray, this week's worth of practice will carry great intrigue.
“Well, that defense plays a little different than all the other games. Green Bay is going to play different than them so that lends its hand," said Gannon on why the game-plans for two passers looked different.
"Obviously, we tailored a little bit of the scheme going into this week with the possibility of Jacoby starting, I would say. We kind of had that up. I thought it was a good job by Drew and his staff to make sure that we're putting, just like all our guys, Jacoby in spots that he does well with. I thought we did that.”
Packers Provide Tough Test for Cardinals
Regardless of who plays quarterback, the Cardinals will have their hands full against a tough Packers defense:
“Well, (first) I think who are their premier players, and they've got a lot of them, then schematically what you need to try to attack. They do a good job of negating how you want to attack them," Gannon said.
"I think they do a really good job, the coaching staff with the players that they have, is to marry the front to the back because they've got multiple rushers that can win now. Then in the back end, they do a good job of making it hard on you, and making you try to hold the ball and it's a tough way to go. They're playing well right now.”