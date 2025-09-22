Cardinals Coach Reacts to Brutal James Conner Loss
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals lost their first game of the 2025 season in Sunday's Week 3 battle against the San Francisco 49ers - though a larger loss now looms on the organization.
After reports indicated running back James Conner would be done for the season after being carted off with an ankle injury - head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed with reporters during his Monday press conference Conner would be done with a foot injury.
James Conner "Tough to Replace"
"On the injury front, I was wrong. James Conner has to have surgery on his foot. He'll be out the rest of the year," Gannon said.
"... Just real quick, talking about James, obviously because I know you guys are going to ask me about it. One of our leaders, a captain. You hate that it happens. I feel terrible, but I know he'll take the right attitude and bounce back.
"Picking up that slack, both the player and the person, we're all going to have to collectively do it. Truthfully - but that's a bummer, just like all our guys that have gotten hurt, but I just know what type of person and player he is, it's tough to replace. But we have to. So that's what we'll do."
Gannon later added, "He's a vet that's played at a high level, that's a captain, that's a vocal leader on our team. Everybody in this building knows what he means to our organization. And that's not to diminish anybody else's impact. It's really not. But heavy is the crown - he does wear a big crown. We just got to pick up the slack."
READ: 3 Ways Cardinals Can Replace James Conner
The Cardinals now will rely on the second-year legs of Trey Benson, who moves into the RB1 role after an offseason full of hype.
"I'm fully confident in Trey. I really am. I think the more he plays, the more comfortable you see him getting, and the better he's going to be. I feel good with all those backs stepping in," Gannon added.
Benson's been the source of Arizona's minor sparks coming out of the backfield in the first three weeks - spouting off big runs against the Saints and 49ers despite being in an offense that's obviously struggled to establish the run.
The Cardinals move into a short week with the Seattle Seahawks coming to town for Thursday Night Football in Week 4.