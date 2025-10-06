Cardinals Coach Sends Clear Message After Historic Collapse
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 2-3 on the year in spectacular fashion.
Running back Emari Demercado was inches away from a touchdown that would have put Arizona up 28-6 over the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter, though he dropped the ball just shy of the goal line.
Tennessee recovered, scored on the ensuing possession, and captured momentun to ride off into the sunset in 22-21 fashion.
READ: NFL World Rips Cardinals After Wild Loss
The Cardinals had a 99.9% win probability in the fourth quarter before becoming the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games on a score in the final play of regulation.
It's a loss that left many, including yours truly, speechless - though Jonathan Gannon took to the podium after the loss and offered some interesting words:
Jonathan Gannon Reacts to Ugly Cardinals Loss
"Obviously, very disappointing. (It) felt like we had multiple chances to put away the game in all three phases, and we did not do that, so collectively we have to do a better job," Gannon said.
"It feels like that's now three games in a row that I'm saying the same thing, but until we do a better job, we're going to keep losing. (It’s) never about one play. (It’s) never about one phase. All of us collectively have to do a better job, so that's what we'll work on tomorrow.
"Our sense of urgency and our connectedness is always there. It obviously needs to increase because time's ticking.”
READ: Cardinals Fans React to Titans Meltdown
NFL teams who started 2-0 have made the postseason roughly 70% of the time - though the Cardinals are gearing up to be an ugly outlier in those numbers.
Demercado's fumble wasn't the sole play that lost Arizona the game. The Cardinals intercepted Cam Ward in their own red zone before fumbling and seeing the Titans recover for a touchdown with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
“Yeah, all over the place. We had some good reflection. It seems like we haven't played in forever coming off that Thursday night. You look in the mirror and you made some adjustments. We tweaked a couple things. I think we coached the details, but we're not coaching the details well enough," Gannon continued.
"That's ultimately what it comes down to. (I) give them credit and I didn't see (Titans Head) Coach (Brian) Callahan. He's probably celebrating, but to give them credit they coached and played better than we did. That's what the NFL is.
"I think our guys realize that, but I did tell them (that) everybody in there from staff, to the coaches to the players—to everybody in there, the clock is ticking. It doesn't matter if you're a number one overall pick, a Pro Bowl safety, a third year head coach, a first year assistant. It doesn't matter. We have to do a better job and close out games.”