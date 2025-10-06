Cardinals Fans React to Another Embarrassing Meltdown
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals did it again.
Today marks the third straight week the Cardinals have lost via game-winning field goal - though this loss feels... different.
Perhaps it was the 0-4 Tennessee Titans visiting town. Perhaps it was the ten day rest between games. Perhaps it was a double digit lead in the early stages of fourth quarter.
Regardless - it all came crashing down.
The Cardinals are now 2-3 on the season after falling in 22-21 fashion to the Titans.
We asked for your opinions on Twitter/X - and you guys sure delivered.
Cardinals Fans React to Titans Loss
Simon Elvin said, "I’m gonna need a couple of days off Cards news after this. Don’t expect any major changes for a while either. This regime v conservative. Had to sit thru 2.5 years of a rebuild and this is the result?"
Ryan Eilers added, "JG needs to be fired. They’re 2 defensive plays vs Carolina and New Orleans from being 0-5. If Emari is on this roster tomorrow, Monti needs to be fired."
The Cardinals initially thought they had put the game away with a massive Emari Demercado touchdown run - though Demercado dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on a 70-yard scamper that would have put Arizona up 28-6.
Kevin Murray said, "Seasons done. As if we were talking about playoffs. Seems fans expectations outgrew the coaching staff and I think they've outgrown their welcome at the big table."
Justin offered, "Im done, im the biggest fan, supporter of this staff, but fire JG, he has allowed this, im done watching, I went all in, sunday ticket, 75 inch tv, hyped levels to the max, and im done."
"Never been more embarrassed of this team and I was there for the cards v Seahawks in 2012 where the score was 56-0… this game today broke me.." wrote Andrew Lozano.
Eric Reed said, "Fire Jonathan Gannon today! Monti needs to grow a pair and make an example of what is absolutely NOT acceptable. FIRE JONATHAN GANNON NOW!!"
The Cardinals will be on the road next week against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
There's certainly going to be some changes made in order to stop the team's losing streak at three - though answers for what exactly needs to change stretches across the entirity of Arizona's locker room.