Cardinals Have to Change Tune Before Season Slips
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are now losers of four consecutive games following their Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Cardinals, once again, had a lead in the fourth quarter before failing to walk out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a win.
It seems like nothing can go right in a season that held playoff expectations, as the Cardinals have yet to play a full 60 minute game in 2025.
Arizona's lost their matchups by a combined nine points, an eye-staggering number that shows both how close the Cardinals are to being a winner while also perhaps underlining how far the organization still has to go.
Cardinals Will Keep Battling
After the game, head coach Jonathan Gannon repeated an all-too familiar message.
“Yeah, it's hard, it's hard. That's what I just told them I'm proud of them because I thought they battled. But, like I said, we're in a tough spot right now. Four in a row is tough, but we'll be resilient. I'm confident in those guys to have a good week," Gannon said post-game.
"... But I do think the battle is there and we’ll just keep sawing away. We’ll just keep sawing away.”
Each of the last four weeks have beaten a very similar sounding drum of "we're close but I love the fight."
Maybe in years such as 2023 and 2024 where the Cardinals had next to no expectations, that would be lauded. Arizona hit the reset button and constructed a new roster from the ground up.
Yet we're in year three of the Gannon era, and after a heavy offseason of spending and more youth injected via the NFL Draft, 2025 was supposed to be the year where the next step was taken.
Is Cardinals' Message Getting Old?
Now, it just feels like the Cardinals are stuck in reverse, even if the message is staying the same.
“Thought we had a chance. In this league, that's all you asked for, is a chance. And it came down to the last play," said quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
"We knew it was going to be a 60-minute game, and that's what it was. It was a lot of fun, but obviously came up short. That's the tough part about this. But proud of a lot of guys stepping up and adjusting on the fly with a lot of things that we were working with.”
Running back Michael Carter added:
“Yeah, I love the fight. There’s nothing I don't expect but fighters, so proud of us for that. We’ve got to figure out a way to finish, and come up clutch in those moments. And honestly, they're a good team. It’s just hard, because we're right there, we're so close.
"I mean, we could have won pretty much all of our games. We’re down to the wire on all of them. We’re close. That's why I feel like there’s a vibe in the locker room. We are close and we’re optimistic still. It's not like we're going to blow the operation up, we’re close.
"So, you’ve got to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep playing hard like we’ve been playing. We’ve been playing hard – that's not a question. We play hard and then we’ve got to just find a way, literally, find a way. Like, there's no perfect answer. We just got to find a way.”
Perhaps after one or two consecutive losses, this message would hold strong. Good NFL teams lose close games all the time.
Yet four weeks - practically an entire month - of tough losses wears the sentiment out.
It's the same old song and dance that Cardinals fans are exhausted watching, listening and reading about on a weekly basis.