Cards and Coffee: Former Top Pick Has Massive Year Ahead
Welcome to the first edition of Cards and Coffee, an early morning wake-up for every Arizona Cardinals fans looking for latest news, analysis and more surrounding their favorite team.
As we enter the second part of OTA's today, the Cardinals move closer to taking the field in 2025 - a season in which they'll need contributors across the board to take the next step in order to make the postseason.
Majority of eyes appear to be on Darius Robinson, and that's where we'll begin this round-up.
Cardinals’ Darius Robinson on Year 2: ‘It’s going to be something crazy’ by Tyler Drake (Arizona Sports)
Drake: "But while Robinson is going to get every opportunity to earn a starting role, it’s not going to be an easy feat after a defensive line revamp this offseason.
"The competition level within the DL room is much higher than it was just a year prior after Arizona added Davlin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell through free agency. The Cardinals then went out and selected Walter Nolen III with the No. 16 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft."
The Cardinals often rotate their front seven, which gives ample playing time to nearly everybody with a gameday jersey. That's good and bad news for Robinson, who missed a hefty amount of time during his rookie season. He's got all the tools to be a wildly dominant force, though there's serious talent around him, too.
These Are MAJOR CUT Candidates For the Arizona Cardinals Post-June 1st by PHNX Cardinals
Bo Brack and Johnny Venerable highlighted the following players as potential guys to watch as Post June 1 cut candidates: Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, DeeJay Dallas, Michael Carter, Jalen Thompson, Jonah Williams, Jon Gaines and Clayton Tune.
Jones and Nichols - as Drake alluded to previously - are in a crazy competitive defensive line room, and it's one that won't favor either vet returning from injury. It's very likely one of the two names could be cut ahead of the final 53 man roster.
Williams is an interesting one due to his injury, though Arizona is very thin on depth across the offensive line. Since they're not exactly short on cash, the Cardinals may feel better holding on to him.
1 Remaining Free Agent Every Team Should Sign by Brandon Austin (Pro Football Network)
The Cardinals should sign Allen, according to Austin.
"He offers something Arizona doesn’t have at the moment — a consistent veteran who understands how to thrive from the slot and complement a star wideout. He could be a reliable third option for Kyler Murray in the passing game.
"Adding Allen would help take some pressure off Harrison while giving him an experienced and proven player to learn from and help unlock his NFL potential."
What the Cardinals could truly use is a verified downfield threat that can take the top off of a defense rather than another slot receiver. Greg Dortch has been plenty productive when given the opportunity and Zay Jones was brought back for another season.