Kyler Murray Gone? Analyst Makes Massive Cardinals QB Prediction
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray approaches 2025 for his seventh season in the NFL - and there's no denying it's make-or-break time in the desert.
Murray, a former No. 1 overall pick, has been fairly inconsistent through the beginning stages of his career.
The Heisman winner has time and time again flashed the arm talent and rare athleticism to make something out of nothing at the next level - though his level of play has been far too volatile throughout the course of a season.
His time in Arizona could be coming to an end after 2025, according to Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr:
Kyler Murray Might Be Facing Final Season With Cardinals
Orr - in his list of 100 bold predictions for the upcoming season - says the curtains are closing on Murray's time in Arizona.
"Murray’s dead cap number almost halves after this season. The former No. 1 pick is not a bad quarterback, but the Cardinals will likely conclude that the club has maximized Murray in Arizona and that it’s best to recoup some kind of draft asset before pivoting," said Orr.
"Murray had a six-game stretch at the tail end of last season in which he failed to top 100 in quarterback rating, and he has played just one fully healthy season since 2020. While a lot of this is not Murray’s fault and is often the reality of playing for a team bad enough to qualify for the No. 1 pick, Arizona will prepare for larger-scale changes after finishing in the NFC West basement."
Murray has delivered just one playoff appearance since arriving to Arizona in 2019. There's hope those fortunes can reverse in 2025 with a revamped defense and improved continuity between Murray and his cast of weapons including Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr..
Murray is entering his third season under OC Drew Petzing and HC Jonathan Gannon - both of whom have been nothing short of complimentary to their franchise quarterback on every occasion offered.
Still, there's going to be serious conversations if Murray and the Cardinals fail to deliver on their playoff potential.
OverTheCap.com shows Murray can be traded in the 2026 offseason with just a $17.9 million dead cap hit and savings of $35.3 million against the cap.
"I'm going into Year 7 this season, which is insane. I'm still young, but I've been in the playoffs once. I feel like that's not what I'm used to, but I'm trying to change that narrative. I'm trying to change the culture around this place," Murray said after the 2024 season.
"I believe in what we're doing. I believe that's where we're headed."