Former Cardinals Top Ten Pick Released
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals No. 8 overall pick Isaiah Simmons was released by the Green Bay Packers ahead of final roster cuts today.
From Packers reporter Matt Zenitz on X:
"The #Packers are expected to release linebacker Isaiah Simmons, sources tell
@CBSSports. The former Cardinals top-10 pick had joined Green Bay earlier this offseason after two years with the Giants. Has 329 career tackles."
All NFL teams must have their active rosters trimmed to 53 by 1:00 PM MST.
Simmons signed with the Packers this offseason but now is on the move elsewhere. It's possible he could be re-signed to their practice squad.
Isaiah Simmons' NFL Career Path
Simmons - one of the top defensive prospects emerging in the 2020 NFL Draft after an impressive career at Clemson - was considered to be a unicorn thanks to his versatility and ability to produce at numerous spots across the defense.
Simmons, after being drafted by Arizona, struggled to settle his feet at spots such as inside linebacker, nickel corner and safety through his short stint with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals declined his fifth-year option and eventually traded him to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick before the 2024 season.
Simmons seemed to have more success in the Big Apple, playing two seasons for the Giants before landing in Green Bay this past April.
Through his five-year career, Simmons has played 84 games, though he's been a starter just five times in the last two seasons.
Isaiah Simmons Previously Sent Shots to Cardinals
After signing with Green Bay, Simmons had a few choice comments on his prior usage - which was an obvious dig at Arizona:
“I think really what I ran into most of my career is everybody wants me to do everything as opposed to letting me get really good at one thing first,” he said over the summer after signing with the Packers.
“That’s something I really appreciate because I never really had that opportunity to really just hone in on one position. It’s hard enough to get into the NFL let alone stay, as well as be effective at a position, so just being able to lock in on one thing and do that 1/11 every day, I mean that’s been - I feel like - huge for me.”
Who Have Cardinals Cut Thus Far?
Arizona - to this point - has released the following players:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe
Tight end Oscar Cardenas
Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis
Cornerback Steven Gilmore
Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins
Linebacker Vi Jones
Offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka
Wide receiver Nate McCollum
Quarterback Clayton Tune
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
Linebacker Benton Whitley
Cornerback Darren Hall
Wide receiver Simi Fehoko
Former Cardinals in Desmond Ridder and Krys Barnes also had their bags packed today.