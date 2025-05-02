Cardinals Could Trade For $72 million All-Pro Cornerback

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could make a big splash on the trade market.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals added a cornerback in Will Johnson during the NFL Draft, but there may be room for one more on the roster via trade.

NFL.com contributor Nick Shook listed the Cardinals as a potential trade destination for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"Arizona has spent lavishly this offseason, adding the likes of ﻿Josh Sweat﻿, ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ and ﻿Dalvin Tomlinson﻿ -- plus drafting defensive tackle Walter Nolen at No. 16 overall last week -- to its roster with the hope the new acquisitions will help Jonathan Gannon's defense propel the Cardinals to a legitimate playoff run," Shook wrote.

"With $32 million in cap available to use in 2025, Arizona has space to bring in more recognizable names. What better way to elevate this formerly anonymous unit to a higher level than by acquiring Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler who could fit in opposite ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ and add depth to the young secondary? Trading for Ramsey would signal the Cardinals are serious about contending in 2025, a crucial season for Gannon, who is entering his third campaign as coach. In a division that includes the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers, it's worth exploring."

Ramsey could be traded by the Miami Dolphins this offseason after the team missed the playoffs in 2024 despite a postseason berth the previous year. The Dolphins are now paying quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on his second contract, which means that the team doesn't have as much cap space as it did before.

Trading Ramsey for a mid-round pick would allow the Dolphins to have that financial flexibility while the Cardinals would get a player that could help them take the next step as a team.

Ramsey recorded 60 tackles and two interceptions for the Dolphins in 2024, his second season in Miami.

If he were able to bring that production to the Cardinals secondary, the team could be in line for a playoff berth in 2025.

