Cardinals Could Trade For NFL Leader in Key Statistic
The Arizona Cardinals can feel the momentum after doubling their win total last season in Jonathan Gannon's second year as the team's head coach.
The team is continuing that in the offseason by revamping its defense, adding five draft picks and some of the league's top free agent acquisitions, including defensive end Josh Sweat, who just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The team could look to add another big time pass rusher looking for a new home. The Draft Network writer Justin Melo suggested the Cardinals should trade for Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson.
"The Arizona Cardinals have poured resources into their defensive line this offseason. General manager Monti Ossenfort signed pass rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year contract worth $76.4 million. The 2025 NFL Draft also brought the Cardinals an interior presence in first-rounder Walter Nolen and rotational EDGE Jordan Burch in the third round," Melo wrote.
"The Cardinals may be a little overly reliant on ascending talents opposite Sweat. How quickly will Burch contribute? BJ Ojulari is returning from a season-ending injury. Darius Robinson was only healthy enough to play 183 snaps as a rookie, and Zaven Collins hasn’t looked like a natural pass rusher. Ossenfort is invested in these talents, but acquiring Hendrickson in a trade would prevent him from leaving anything to chance. Defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon would be pleased."
The Cardinals don't need Hendrickson, but he certainly would be able to elevate the defense even further.
Hendrickson led the league in sacks last season with 17.5, matching his total from the previous season. Hendrickson has recorded eight sacks or more in each of the last five seasons, making him one of the best pass rushers in football. However, the Bengals haven't met his demands for a contract extension, which could lead to a trade. That's where the Cardinals could swoop in to build one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.