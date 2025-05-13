Cardinals Sign Draft Pick to Rookie Contract
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon to his rookie contract.
Simon, drafted in the fourth round by Arizona in the 2025 NFL Draft, joins Jordan Burch, Kitan Crawford, Hayden Conner and Denzel Burke as Cardinals rookies to have signed for Arizona.
Walter Nolen and Will Johnson remain as the two unsigned rookies.
More on Simon from the team's press release:
Cody Simon Signs With Cardinals
"Simon (6-2, 229) served as a team captain last season at Ohio State and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after leading the National Champion Buckeyes with career-highs in tackles (112), tackles for loss (13), sacks (7.0) and passes defensed (seven).
"He was named the Defensive Player of the Game in both Ohio State playoff victories at the Rose Bowl over Oregon and the CFP National Championship Game over Notre Dame. During his five seasons at Ohio State, Simon played in 58 games (30 starts) and had 259 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
"He was also a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection."
Despite being a late-round pick, Simon has a strong opportunity to find playing time early as an inside linebacker.
After the departure of captain Kyzir White, the Cardinals signed Akeem Davis-Gaither to potentially fill the opposite starting slot of Mack Wilson.
Many aren't 100% confident in Davis-Gaither to successfully fill White's shoes, which could leave the door open for Simon to eventually slip into the starting lineup.
Simon ran Ohio State's defense last season with in-helmet communication, which could help him translate to calling defenses at the next level.
"The veteran Ohio State linebacker operates in the middle of the field with confidence and can set up his teammates to complete their assignments. Simon is also an aggressive run defender who can move up and down the field and get to the ball carrier quickly and efficiently," wrote our own Richie Bradshaw on Simon - you can read more of his analysis here.
Simon also earned "Block O" honors at Ohio State, who annually gives the No. 0 out to a player who displays traits such as toughness, accountability and character.
During his introductory press conference, Simon told reporters he's expecting to contribute right away in any capacity while also adding:
“I’m ready to go. ... I need to be as prepared as possible. I know that the game is mental. It’s as much mental as it is physical now and so I need to be ready at all points."