Cardinals Cut-Day Tracker: Ridder Released
Welcome to Cardinals on SI's coverage of the Arizona Cardinals' cut down day! The team must have their roster trimmed to 53 players by 1:00 PM Arizona time today. Stay up to date here for all the latest moves.
Desmond Ridder Released
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are releasing quarterback Desmond Ridder:
Ridder was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason for WR Rondale Moore. Ridder was competing for the backup spot behind Kyler Murray but clearly fell short of expectations in Arizona.
Here's what happened yesterday:
Cardinals Trade Cameron Thomas to Chiefs
The Cardinals sent OLB Cameron Thomas to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a seventh-round pick late on Monday night, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The move was a bit surprising given Arizona's lack of depth at the position. The Cardinals were already fairly thin at the top before losing BJ Ojulari to a season-ending injury.
While Thomas had a nice preseason showing, the Cardinals obviously felt like he wasn't going to make the roster and instead gained some extra draft capital.
As for potential moves from here, the loss of Thomas doesn't necessarily mean the Cardinals are gearing up to sign a big name pass-rusher. Arizona could have easily pursued the likes of Haason Reddick or Yannick Ngakoue with Thomas still on the roster.
However, general manager Monti Ossenfort does have ample cap space and draft ammo to make a potential splash if desired.
Cardinals Make First Round of Cuts
The Cardinals announced they cut six players off their roster to begin the process of trimming down to 53, with the following names departing:
- Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin
- Linebacker Chris Garrett
- Cornerback Delonte Hood
- Safety Verone McKinley III
- Cornerback Michael Ojemudia
- Offensive lineman Austen Pleasants
After these cuts and the Thomas trade, Arizona's roster sits at 84 players.