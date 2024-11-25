Key Cardinals Defender 'On Track' to Play vs Vikings
ARIZONA -- The debut of Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson was postponed this past weekend after being ruled questionable against the Seattle Seahawks - though this week against the Minnesota Vikings looks to be a different story.
"Yeah, we'll take it day by day. But yeah, he's on track to play," Jonathan Gannon told reporters when asked if Robinson was looking good for this week.
The Cardinals haven't seen Robinson play in any regular season game after suffering a calf injury during a preseason practice, which landed him on injured reserve to begin the season.
Robinson saw his 21 day practice window to return from IR over a month ago but logged just one practice up until last week, where he was a participant in all three official days.
There was some hope that he would play, though Robinson was eventually ruled out ahead of game time in Seattle.
After a tough stretch, Robinson was in good spirits when speaking with reporters last week.
"Doing great. It's been a lot of ups and downs, but I just pray about it. I have great teammates to support me. Everybody in the Cardinals from Mr. Bidwill, Monti [Ossenfort], JG [Jonathan Gannon], my coach, like everyone's done everything to support me, and I'm just so thankful for them," he said.
The Cardinals are now 6-5 on the year after losing to Seattle and would receive a massive boost along the defensive line if Robinson were to play this week.
Arizona will officially begin practices on Wednesday, but all early indications are Robinson will make his debut against the Vikings.