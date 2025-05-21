Cardinals, Broncos to Hold Joint Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos will hold joint practices with each other ahead of their preseason game, according to Broncos.com.
"The Broncos will host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. MT on NFL Network and 9NEWS. Ahead of the game, the Broncos and Cardinals will participate in a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 14.
"The Broncos also hosted the Cardinals in 2024 for a preseason game. This year's meeting will be Denver's lone home preseason game of the season."
The Cardinals officially revealed their preseason schedule earlier this week, which you can see below:
- Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 9 HOME vs Kansas City Chiefs (5:00 PM AZ time)
- Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 16 AWAY at Denver Broncos (6:30 PM AZ time)
- Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 23 HOME vs Las Vegas Raiders (7:00 PM AZ time)
This will be the third time in as many seasons the Cardinals will host a joint practice with another team during preseason play under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Arizona's previously held the sessions with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.
“You’re really not game planning like a game,” Gannon said last preseason on joint practices.
“(Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing) said it best in the offensive meeting. Maybe if we would have game-planned a little bit different (maybe it would have looked different), but we gotta have SOPs, standard operation procedures, and then we gotta be able to handle and think on the run, too, on different things, because that’s what a game can be.
“You’re not going to get every look and know what’s going on and be able to get to things that can handle that stuff. It’s a really good learning experience for our guys. That’s why I love these things.”
Could a joint practice happen in Arizona? Team beat writer Darren Urban doesn't believe so.
"Logistics don't really work. It's 105 degrees that time of year and you really need two fields. Can't do it inside stadium," Urban said on X.
Still, the joint practices give both teams the opportunity to get a more authentic look at their players in a controlled setting - which is something Gannon pounds the table for.
"I like them and I think the players like them. You just have to be smart about what you are doing, make sure everyone is on board with what I call the rules of engagement, and from there, there is good evaluation and good development," he said last year.