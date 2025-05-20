Cardinals Finalize Preseason Schedule
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have finalized their 2025 preseason schedule.
The Cardinals will play two of their three warm-up games in the friendly walls of State Farm Stadium. There's no word of joint practices yet - though Arizona has previously participated in those in each of the two prior years under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Cardinals Preseason Schedule
Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 9 HOME vs Kansas City Chiefs (5:00 PM AZ time)
Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 16 AWAY at Denver Broncos (6:30 PM AZ time)
Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 23 HOME vs Las Vegas Raiders (7:00 PM AZ time)
We previously knew the opponents and weeks the Cardinals would play them once the full regular season schedule was released, though solidified days/times were unknown until now.
More Information
The following is information provided from the Cardinals' Media Relations team on how you can watch the games and factoids about Arizona's three opponents:
"The Emmy-award winning Cardinals Broadcast Network will produce all three Cardinals preseason games. They can be seen in Phoenix on Arizona’s Family while Tucson viewers can tune into KOLD News 13 and those in Northern Arizona, Yuma and Albuquerque, NM can watch the team on Arizona’s Family Sports.
"Arizona kicks off the 20th season at State Farm Stadium in Week 1 of the preseason at home on Saturday, August 9 at 5:00 PM (MST) against the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. It is the third time in the past five years (2023, 2021) that Arizona will host Kansas City in the preseason.
"The Cardinals will travel to Denver in Week 2 to play the Broncos on Saturday, August 16 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM (MST). It is the Cardinals 17th preseason matchup against the Broncos in the past 22 seasons and the second consecutive year that Arizona will visit Denver in the preseason.
"Arizona concludes the preseason in Week 3 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 PM (MST). This marks the 18th all-time preseason meeting between the two teams and the first since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.
"The Cardinals preseason games against the Chiefs and Broncos will also air on NFL Network."