Cardinals Drop Preseason Opener to Saints
GLENDALE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals opened preseason play with a 16-14 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.
With Marvin Harrison Jr. being the only starter to see action (he played just one drive and ran one route with no targets) - it was a good opportunity for Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon to evaluate some key depth pieces with roster cuts just three weeks away.
It was Desmond Ridder who started at quarterback for Arizona - though he failed to impress after completing just 4-of-9 for 43 passing yards and 39 rushing yards which led the team at the end of the first half.
Ridder was able to display solid pocket awareness, though his failed QB sneak on a fourth-and-short paired with missing a wide open receiver on a mesh concept for another fourth down hampered any positive progress in the QB2 battle.
Offense was at a premium in the first half, as nine of eleven drives by both teams ended in either a punt or turnover on downs.
New Orleans converted field goals from 26 and 33 yards out to carry a 6-0 lead into the locker room.
Receiving the opening kick for the second half, Clayton Tune and the Cardinals' offense looked night and day different than their first half counterparts.
Tune showed poise and solid accuracy to march Arizona on a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive - which was capped by an 11-yard Michael Carter score.
The Saints - led by Spencer Rattler - answered right back on the very next drive with a Rattler scramble that was reviewed and eventually upheld.
New Orleans carried that 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter, where the two squads exchanged punts until a Tony Jones 10-yard reception pushed Arizona ahead 14-13 (after the PAT) with under two minutes left.
Working the two minute drill, Rattler drove New Orleans down the field to kick a game-winning field goal with five seconds remaining.
Tune finished 15-24 for 163 yards and one touchdown.
Arizona drops to 0-1 on the preseason. The Cardinals are on the road next week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals leave next Tuesday and will hold joint practices with Indianapolis prior to their game.