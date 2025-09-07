Cardinals Escape Saints Upset Bid in Chaotic Week 1 Win
In a game that went down to its final play, the Arizona Cardinals snatched victory from the jaws of potential defeat in 20-13 fashion over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
The Cardinals owned a double digit lead with under five minutes to play before New Orleans - led by second-year passer Spencer Rattler - nearly led a Saints comeback, having a potential game-tying score dropped on the second-to-last play of the game.
Arizona escapes the Big Easy with a victory that was anything but.
Highlights/recap below:
First Quarter
After the Saints won the toss and deferred, the Cardinals' offense took first possession to begin the 2025 season.
An early sack by Cam Jordan forced the Cardinals way out of position, ultimately forcing a punt on the first drive of the game.
The Saints' offense didn't find any success of their own, going three-and-out on their opening drive. Calais Campbell made some Cardinals history on the first play, which you can read about here.
Arizona finally found some rhythm on their second offensive drive, converting multiple third-downs and getting deep in Saints territory before settling for a 42-yard field goal from Chad Ryland.
AZ 3, NO 0
It didn't take long for the Saints' offense to get going on their own accord, though for a moment it looked as if Will Johnson came away with his first career interception before a penalty negated it, keeping New Orleans' drive alive.
Second Quarter
It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to find the end zone, scoring on the second play of the quarter with two missed tackles along the way.
NO 7, AZ 3
Arizona wasted no time responding, as Murray found Marvin Harrison Jr. deep downfield for 45 yards.
A few plays later, Harrison was found in the end zone to push Arizona back in the lead.
AZ 10, NO 7
At this point, Rattler had looked settled into the Saints' game plan and helped lead New Orleans into scoring territory, though they were forced to settle for a Blake Grupe 36-yard field goal to even the score.
Rattler started the game 0-2 but since completed his last 8-9 passes.
AZ 10, NO 10
Arizona was able to chew some major clock as the second half came to a close, find the end zone on a James Conner shovel pass with just 28 seconds remaining in the first half.
AZ 17, NO 10
The Saints ran the clock out and hit the locker room to close out the first half.
Third Quarter
The Saints were unable to get anything going on the first drive of the third quarter, as Baron Browning got home to sack Rattler - forcing a punt.
A 52-yard rush by Trey Benson set the Cardinals up in prime position to extend their lead - though Ryland was eventually forced out to (successfully) kick a 50-yard try.
AZ 20, NO 10
New Orleans, on their ensuing drive, looked as if they were going to draw Arizona's lead back to one possession, though Grupe missed a 37-yard field goal to hand the Cardinals possession once again - though Arizona wasn't able to make good on their opportunity near the end of the quarter.
Fourth Quarter
Pinned near their own end zone, Murray missed an open Harrison on a post route before finding the second-year wideout on third down to keep the chains (and clock) moving early in the fourth.
New Orleans' defense held strong, however, batting Murray's third-down attempt to Trey McBride down and forcing a punt.
A massive hit by Johnson sent Olave back to the blue medical tent, and the Cardinals defense ultimately proved to be too much for Rattler to get anything going.
New Orleans had to again punt, and a good return by Greg Dortch set Arizona up in Saints territory with under ten minutes remaining.
The Cardinals were able to bleed some clock down under five minutes - though New Orleans blocked Ryland's next attempt and kept hope alive for a comeback.
With the Cardinals in prevent mode and New Orleans going up tempo, it didn't take long for Rattler and co. to march down field.
Facing a fourth-and-goal, the Saints opted to kick a 23-yard field goal rather than going for it with 2:42 to play.
AZ 20, NO 13
New Orleans opted to play the long game instead of a trying an onside kick - which proved to be the right call. Arizona went three-and-out and New Orleans was able to get the ball back with just under two minutes to play.
Slowly but surely Rattler marched the Saints down to the red zone with no timeouts - and nearly tied the game with four seconds left before Juwan Johnson dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone.
New Orleans wasn't able to get anything going on their final play of the game, as Rattler's pass to Chris Olave fell out of bounds, ending the game.